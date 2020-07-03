Horizon Zero Dawn PC system requirements revealed

Developer Guerrilla has lifted the veil on the details of its PC port for Horizon Zero Dawn, and if you’re wondering how one of this console generation’s most visually impressive games will tax your PC, there’s good news: the Horizon Zero Dawn system requirements have landed, so you’ll know if your rig is up to snuff well ahead of launch.

The requirements are very stringent, either. At a minimum, Guerrilla suggests an Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD FX 6300 paired with a GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290. The recommended specs suggest an i7 4770k or Ryzen 5 1500X put together with a GTX 1060 or RX 580. You’ll need to clear out 100GB of hard disc space either way.

The announcement of the Horizon Zero Dawn Steam release date also brought plenty of info on what to expect from the release. That includes a load of graphical options, a proper benchmarking tool, support for ultrawide monitors and unlocked frame rates, plus – contrary to what the studio had to say a few months ago – an FOV slider.

Horizon Zero Dawn System Requirements

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CPU Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX 6300 Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) RAM 8GB 16GB HDD 100GB 100GB

Check out some shopping tips for the best graphics card or the best CPU for gaming if you’re looking to upgrade, or find out if your PC can run Horizon Zero Dawn at that link from our friends at System Requirements Lab.