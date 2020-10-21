Humankind release date set for next spring, pre-orders are open

Humankind is the highly anticipated historical turn-based strategy game coming from Amplitude Studios, creator of the rather excellent strategy games Endless Space and Endless Legend. It’s being published by SEGA and represents a new take on the 4X game genre. It’s got Firaxis’ Civilization in its sight and is coming for the crown. As of right now, we know when the war will begin.

Sega has announced that you can pre-order the game in both physical and digital forms starting today, with a release window set for April 2021. The studio’s not taking any prisoners, as Humankind will be available not only on PC and Mac, but also on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and even Google Stadia, all from day one.

Pre-purchasing the game, regardless of format, will net you a ‘Boudicca Avatar set’ which allows you to customise your in-game avatar with a theme reminiscent of the legendary British warrior-queen, as well as player profile decoration and symbol sets to make everything look pretty. We’re not really sure on the significance of these, but hey, free stuff.

You can pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition at a 15% discount across all platforms, and it comes with the following bonus content as well:

Notre-Dame wonder – To be built in-game

– To be built in-game Notre-Dame narrative events – Adds narrative events themed around wonders such as Notre-Dame

– Adds narrative events themed around wonders such as Notre-Dame Victor Hugo avatar set – Adds Victor Hugo set to customize your avatar

– Adds Victor Hugo set to customize your avatar ‘Inspirational’ avatar personality – Adds the ‘inspirational’ personality to customise your avatar

– Adds the ‘inspirational’ personality to customise your avatar Official digital soundtrack – All Humankind tracks created by Arnaud Roy (previously known as FlybyNo) in .mp3 format

– All Humankind tracks created by Arnaud Roy (previously known as FlybyNo) in .mp3 format Unit & tech tree pdf – An at-a-glance view of the full unit & tech trees of the game

For those who want to try the game out straight away and don’t mind using Google’s cloud-gaming offering, a free 100-turn OpenDev scenario is available to try for free on Stadia starting today, running until October 28.

We quite enjoyed what we played of Humankind back in June, when Amplitude was offering access to a number of short scenarios to test out various aspects of the game. It definitely has an organic quality to it that Civilization has struggled to offer, but we do worry that the trade-off is the lack of a soul. We’re looking forward to next year though to see how the final vision has come together.

Related: Perhaps only Civilization 7 can fend off this challenger

Humankind represents the most high-profile challenge to Civilization’s 4X crown in a long while, and this will be one titanic turn-based clash you won’t want to miss.