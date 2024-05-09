Get $200 of games, including one of the best shooters ever, for $15

Doom. Half-Life. Counter-Strike 2. When it comes to best FPS games of all time, it’s a packed field, with hundreds of PC classics and contemporary hits vying for the top spot. Launched in 2023, one of the greatest of all time might have sneaked under the radar, but for just $15, you can now get it, alongside a remarkable city builder, a big discount on a beloved horror hit, and some of the coolest co-op games and roguelikes of recent years, as part of a single bundle. This is $200 worth of games for less than the price of one.

Let’s go from the top. Trepang2 is one of the best FPS games of recent years, and a contender for one of the greatest of all time. Vicious, stylish, loud, and bloody, it’s a spiritual successor to the superlative FEAR from 2005. You play an immensely powerful super soldier, on a dark, covert operation to destroy a rival tech conglomerate. Guns are deafening, body physics are borderline slapstick, and the bloodshed is measured in gallons. You can use bullet time, melee attacks, and even two pump-action shotguns at once to obliterate enemies en masse. But there’s something sinister going on. The more you kill, the closer you get to a bizarre, supernatural revelation.

Featured as part of the Team17 Humble Bundle, Trepang2 is available alongside Gord, a city builder and RTS game with flashes of Frostpunk. As the ruler of a struggling, grimdark fantasy kingdom, you need to secure the survival of your people against warring rivals, herds of monsters, and unpredictable magical anomalies. Imagine Frostpunk, but set within the decrepit world of the original Dark Souls.

The bundle also includes a coupon that gives you 35% off Dredge, the terrifying, maritime horror game that won Best Indie at last year’s IGN Awards. Money must be made. The depthless, malevolent waters must be plundered. But if you go out at night, or risk sailing into uncharted territory, Lovecraftian terrors will stalk, torture, and try to make you lose your mind. What will you risk for the perfect catch?

And that’s not all. You’ll also get a 10% off coupon for newly launched management and strategy game Undead Inc., where your goal is to build and manage a successful but highly unethical pharmaceutical company – think of it as Umbrella Corporation Simulator. Four player co-op hit The Escapists 2 is also included, alongside the deluxe edition of underloved roguelike Neon Abyss.

You can see the full list of games and offerings in the Team17 Humble Bundle below:

Trepang2

Gord

Neon Abyss: Deluxe Edition

The Escapists 2

Worms W.M.D.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

Golf With Your Friends

Moving Out

35% off coupon for Dredge

10% off coupon for Undead Inc.

All told, the Team17 Humble Bundle has a face value of $194/£155, but you can get everything for just $15/£15. You also have the option to pay less for a reduced selection of games, with bundles including nine, seven, and five items, rather than the full ten, available for lower prices.

Proceeds from the bundle go to two charities, AbleGamers, which helps develop custom hardware and accessories that allow people with disabilities to play games, and the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund, which offers opportunities and support for young women and girls aspiring for careers in game development. If you want to purchase the bundle, just click the link below.

You might also want to check the best upcoming PC games, to see everything that’s heading your way in 2024 or beyond, or maybe the best new PC games, available right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.