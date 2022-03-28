Humble Stand with Ukraine Bundle ends with $20 million raised

Humble’s Stand With Ukraine bundle came to a close a few days ago, having raised over $20 million USD for humanitarian relief over its seven day run. The bundle included a pile of books, software, and games, ranging from Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition and Back 4 Blood to smaller greats like Superhot, Skullgirls, and Supraland.

“Our all-for-charity Stand With Ukraine bundle has ended,” Humble says in a tweet. “Together, we’ve raised over $20 million for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine! Thank you all for your support!!!” More precisely, as the official site explains, 473,901 bundles were sold through March 25, raising a total of $20,736,539. $4 million of that was raised in the first day alone.

100% of those proceeds have been distributed to Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. If you missed out on the bundle and would still like to support the work of these organisations, you can find more info at each of those links.

Financial support for relief efforts in Ukraine are coming from numerous corners of the game industry. All Fortnite proceeds are being donated for Ukraine until April 3, and Epic recently reported over $70 million raised through the effort so far. The Itch.io Ukraine Bundle offered hundreds of indie games for $10, and concluded with $6 million raised.