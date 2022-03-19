Humble Ukraine Bundle raises over $4 million with 6 days left

Humble has launched a massive new bundle with around a hundred games, with all proceeds going to charities providing humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. The Humble Ukraine Bundle includes 123 games, books, and comics, and it’s already raised over $4 million USD – with six days still to go.

The “Stand With Ukraine” bundle from Humble is the latest effort by the games industry to raise money for relief efforts in the region. Indie storefront Itch.io recently held a similar bundle of nearly a thousand indie games, which ended up raising over $6 million. Workers and Resources: Soviet Republic will get a new DLC pack with all its funds donated to charities, and John Romero’s new Doom 2 level has raised over €25K in relief funds.

Head here to check out Humble’s bundle, which features some truly major games from a wide range of publishers – all for around $40/£30. The most notable game on the list has to be Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, from the Ukraine-based 4A Games.

Other major titles include:

Back 4 Blood – WB Games

Sunset Overdrive – Microsoft

Satisfactory – Coffee Stain

Max Payne 3 – Rockstar

Slay The Spire – Mega Crit Games

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Activision

Kerbal Space Program – Private Division

Quantum Break – Microsoft

In total, there are 123 items here, most of which are games. There are also assets, game development books, RPG guides, and comic books such as Red Sonja, Judge Death, and the first volume of The Boys. Check it out.

The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis. We joined forces for a bundle of games, books & software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine. All proceeds to @razomforukraine, @RESCUEorg, @IMC_Worldwide & @DirectRelief https://t.co/yw7Mmyhcdr pic.twitter.com/Tt5zb3hPrg — Humble Bundle (@humble) March 18, 2022

If you would like to support Ukraine in other ways, you can donate to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, and Voices of Children at those links.