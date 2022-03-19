Humble Ukraine Bundle raises over $4 million with 6 days left

The Humble Ukraine Bundle includes games such as Metro Exodus, Back 4 Blood, and more

Humble has launched a massive new bundle with around a hundred games, with all proceeds going to charities providing humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. The Humble Ukraine Bundle includes 123 games, books, and comics, and it’s already raised over $4 million USD – with six days still to go.

The “Stand With Ukraine” bundle from Humble is the latest effort by the games industry to raise money for relief efforts in the region. Indie storefront Itch.io recently held a similar bundle of nearly a thousand indie games, which ended up raising over $6 million. Workers and Resources: Soviet Republic will get a new DLC pack with all its funds donated to charities, and John Romero’s new Doom 2 level has raised over €25K in relief funds.

Head here to check out Humble’s bundle, which features some truly major games from a wide range of publishers – all for around $40/£30. The most notable game on the list has to be Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, from the Ukraine-based 4A Games.

Other major titles include:

  • Back 4 Blood – WB Games
  • Sunset Overdrive – Microsoft
  • Satisfactory – Coffee Stain
  • Max Payne 3 – Rockstar
  • Slay The Spire – Mega Crit Games
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Activision
  • Kerbal Space Program – Private Division
  • Quantum Break – Microsoft

In total, there are 123 items here, most of which are games. There are also assets, game development books, RPG guides, and comic books such as Red Sonja, Judge Death, and the first volume of The Boys. Check it out.

If you would like to support Ukraine in other ways, you can donate to UNICEFDoctors Without Borders, and Voices of Children at those links.

