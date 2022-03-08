Spend $10 for 1,000 games to support Ukraine

The latest Itch.io games bundle is here, and for the cost of just $10 people can get their hands on nearly a thousand indie games – including names such as Superhot, Celeste, Wandersong, and Skatebird – and the money will go to support charities working in Ukraine.

As companies such as EA and Microsoft pull sales in Russia, many are pushing for charitable donations to relief organisations in Ukraine. Aside from suspending sales, Activision Blizzard has promised to match “employee donations 2:1” to support Ukraine. Cold War city builder Workers and Resources: Soviet Republic will get a new DLC pack with all its funds donated to charities, and John Romero’s new Doom 2 level has raised over €25K in relief funds.

Itch.io has now kicked off its Bundle for Ukraine, containing around 889 games and 102 digital game-related items. They can all be unlocked for a minimum $10 contribution, all of which is split between two charities working in Ukraine – the International Medical Corps and Voices of Children.

Apart from the games mentioned at the start, the bundle also includes the likes of Moon Hunters, Minit, 2064: Read Only Memories, Jotun, Cook Serve Delicious 2, Towerfall Ascension, and the most stressful horror game of all time. Check out the full list for yourself right here.

The https://t.co/vTbmDLvWUP bundle for Ukraine is live!! ~1,000 games worth over $6,500, $10 minimum donation, all proceeds donated to charity. Let's do what we can! https://t.co/oSgXio6UkJ pic.twitter.com/6oTPoo2g57 — brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) March 8, 2022

The Ukraine bundle will be available until March 18. As of the time of writing, it has raised over $800,000 USD for relief efforts in Ukraine. Just before I started writing, it was less than $700k.