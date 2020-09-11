Capcom, Square Enix, and Rockstar games are going cheap in Humble’s Encore sale

The Humble End of Summer sale is drawing to close, which means two things. First, an ‘Encore’ sale packed with loads of discounted strategy games, action-adventure games, RPG games, and more. Second, that you’d better get a wriggle on if you want to scoop up some cheap games, as the sale ends in just a few days.

As part of the Humble End of Summer Encore sale, a bunch of the best PC games’ publishers have got their own events, offering big discounts on goodies from their catalogues. In the Rockstar Games’ sale, for example, Bully’s 65% off its regular price, along with GTA V at half-price (or 57% off, depending on the version), LA Noire complete edition at 70% off, and Red Dead Redemption 2 regular, special, and ultimate edition at 20%, 33%, and 40% off, respectively.

The Capcom sale, meanwhile, has a bunch of discounts on various Street Fighter titles, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Rising, Dead Rising 4, and more.

The Paradox Interactive End of Summer Encore sale features some space games, building games, simulation games, and grand strategy titles from the publisher’s lineup. Stellaris is a whopping 75% off, and a bunch of its DLC packs are half-price, while Cities: Skylines, Europa Universalis IV, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Imperator: Rome, Crusader Kings: II, and a batch of expansions are also on offer for less.

We're keeping this beach party going strong. The #EndOfSummerSale Encore is live now, and we've brought back the hottest deals for one last weekend! https://t.co/FL3K2EXWqA pic.twitter.com/hndmb7A5Bb — Humble Bundle (@humble) September 11, 2020

If you’re a Tomb Raider or Just Cause fan, you can head to the Square Enix section in the sale, where a raft of titles from the long-running series are discounted, and in the WB Games sale, fighting game Mortal Kombat 11 and the Batman Arkham collection are going for cheap.

Head to the Humble End of Summer Encore sale here if you’re keen to get a look at what else is on offer – but be quick if you’re keen to grab anything, as the event ends on September 14 at 18:00 BST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT. Or, check out our rundown of the best free PC games if you’re on the lookout for some great games at the ultimate low price.