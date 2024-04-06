There’s quite a broad selection for fans of voxel sandbox games packed with mining and base building on Steam, and Hydroneer is a great such option. With a ‘very positive’ Steam rating of 87% from almost 20,000 reviews, there’s plenty of reasons to check it out, and that list just got even bigger with a new DLC expansion, a huge free update to the base game, and a hefty Steam sale discount. If you’re a fan of the likes of Astroneer, Terraria, Minecraft, and Valheim, and in the mood for something different, Hydroneer might be just what you’re after.

Hydroneer DLC Journey to Volcalidus takes us to the eponymous new region across the sea that’s six times the size of the original island in the sandbox game, and comes with a rather daunting restriction – there aren’t any natural water sources, so you’ll need to melt ice down in order to power your builds. You’ll also have to start fresh, as your old items and vehicles can’t be brought across “due to the distinctive new features and mechanics” of Volcalidus.

The good news is that the volcano giving the island its name opens up the potential for all manner of lava-powered machinery, which you’ll need to dig up all manner of resources below the earth. You’ll also get your hands on new vehicles to help you rebuild the capital of New Glade, including a massive crane truck that can be used to transport some of the heavier machinery you’ll be dealing with.

There are even more reasons to return, however, as the base game has also been given a “mega patch” upgrade with a ton of tweaks, fixes, quality-of-life updates, and much more besides. It includes the likes of a build-snapping feature to help make placement easier, storage improvements, optimizations to help water pipes and logic cables work more smoothly, and a vehicle overhaul that should improve their handling across the board.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve done here over the last year with this DLC,” developer Foulball Hangover says of Journey to Volcalidus. “The aim was to redesign the base mechanics of Hydroneer and apply it in its own unique package.” The developer says its next project will be an all-new game, which we can expect to hear more about “in the next few months.” For now, however, it’s a good time to check in with Hydroneer – and a hefty Steam sale discount is the perfect complement.

Hydroneer DLC Journey to Volcalidus is out now. Expect to pay $9.99/£8.50 for the expansion, which requires you to already own the base game. Meanwhile, Hydroneer is on sale on Steam for 50% off until Friday, April 12. That means if you haven’t yet given it a try and want to do so, you can get it for just $7.49/£6.39, down from its usual price of $14.99/£12.79.

