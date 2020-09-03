Save up to 22% on these HyperX gaming headphones

Graphics are great, but you need some booming bass and clear treble when you’re coordinating a late-night round of Rainbow Six Siege. What sense is there in toting along a big old Remington 870 shotgun if both it and your mates sound like mud sloshing around in a can at the crucial moment? Good audio is imperative for good gaming, and these two sets of HyperX high-end headphones deliver the goods directly to your ears.

For our UK-based readers, there’s the sleek hybrid HyperX Cloud Mix – ‘hybrid’ because of its dual wired and Bluetooth functionality. It’s a set of headphones you can pair up with your phone and wear into town wirelessly, and then come back to your PC and pop in the cord for true high fidelity audio. There’s both a built-in mic and a detachable boom mic with the set, and as you can read in our Cloud Mix review, a pair of 40mm dual-chamber drivers that deliver an impressive frequency response of 10Hz – 40,000Hz.

These cans are normally priced at $200 / £180, but are currently marked down 22% to £139.99.

For our readers in the Americas, there’s the HyperX Cloud Revolver S. We haven’t had the hands-on (or ears-on) experience with this set, but it’s got the HyperX hardware on board that we’ve been impressed by before. The Cloud Revolver S supports Dolby Surround 7.1 and features its ‘next gen’ 50mm drivers that support as much oomph as your PC can produce.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S Gaming Headset $149.99 $81.72 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Add to that a steel frame and a detachable noise-cancelling microphone, and you’ll be ready to hear a grenade pin drop in your next round of Call of Duty: Warzone. This set is currently 12% off, bringing the price down to $131.99 (from $150).

Both sets are high-fidelity headphones that deliver audiophile-level quality sound, and they’re normally a bit pricey for gaming headphones, the performance they deliver is more on par with sets that cost twice as much. The sales make these attractive options if you’re looking to upgrade your aural experience in-game.