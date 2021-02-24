Kingston sells the HyperX gaming brand to HP, but will keep making SSDs and RAM

It looks like HyperX is changing hands, with HP set to acquire the gaming peripherals brand from the current owners at Kingston Technology for a whopping $425 million. The deal is set to complete in the first half of 2021 depending on what regulators have to say, but has already been described as a “definitive agreement” between the two companies.

HP’s tried to crack the gaming peripheral industry for quite some time, but while its Omen brand has ushered in some of the best gaming laptops, peripherals bearing the name are often overshadowed by more established brands like Razer, Logitech, and Corsair. On the other hand, HyperX’s Cloud series regularly tops our best gaming headset list, and the HyperX QuadCast S is the best gaming microphone for streaming with its customisable RGB lighting.

Building upon HyperX’s range of critically acclaimed accessories will put HP in a better position come 2024, which is when the “global peripherals market is expected to grow to $12.2 billion” and gaming peripherals should take the lion’s share.

This isn’t the last we’ll see of Kingston, however, as the terms of the deal will allow the original owner to keep making some of the best gaming RAM and SSD products under its own brand.

Considering software is a big part of HP’s strategy with Omen, it remains to be seen how HyperX products will sit in the overall portfolio – whether they’ll simply be compatible with the Omen Gaming Hub or will outright replace the peripheral division.