Infinity Nikki release date estimate, beta, trailers, and latest news

When is the Infinity Nikki release date? Developer Infold Games brings us an open-world adventure that takes the eponymous Nikki and her faithful cat companion Momo from the confines of mobile devices and transports them to PC and console for the first time.

Infinity Nikki marks the fifth installment in the mobile gacha game series, applying the core experience of playing dress-up and integrating it into a vast open world. Players can mix and match Nikki’s outfits to unlock abilities and traverse the landscape in new and exciting ways. Alongside platform-driven exploration and extensive character customization, Infinity Nikki also includes staple life game elements, including fishing, bug-catching, and cooking. If all that sounds like a dream come true, here’s when to expect the Infinity Nikki release date.

Infinity Nikki release date estimate

The Infinity Nikki release date is expected in Q4 2024. Given that recent playtests include both PC and mobile, we anticipate it to release concurrently across all platforms.

The App Store listing for Infinity Nikki states it’s “expected Dec 31, 2024.” While this is very likely a placeholder date, it does suggest that we should see the Infinity Nikki release date arrive before the end of the year.

Infold Games announced Infinity Nikki back in November 2022, so we know it’s been in active development at the studio for at least several years. The imminent Infinity Nikki beta also suggests there’s not long to go until its full release.

Infinity Nikki is due to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. In the meantime, you can pre-register to receive updates and any potential milestone rewards that Infold Games might announce later down the line.

Infinity Nikki gameplay

Infinity Nikki takes its cue from landmark open-world games like Breath of the Wild – and with ex-Nintendo game director Kentaro Tominaga attached to the project, that’s certainly no coincidence. The vast world of Miraland is home to many cultures that Nikki can encounter on her travels, and each one will present new fashion styles and magical outfits to design and collect.

These outfits aren’t just a fashion statement; they’re essential to overcome the many platform game challenges and environmental puzzles that await in the open world. Whether Nikki floats, glides, or shrinks in size, there’s always a way forward. We’re most intrigued by the Purification Outfit, which allows Nikki to free creatures from demonic corruption. Miraland may be in more peril than its pastoral panoramas might lead us to believe, and it’s up to Nikki and Momo to save it.

While purification constitutes a form of combat, it’s important to remember that Infinity Nikki is a relaxing game at heart. Feel free to explore at your own pace, enjoy a hot air balloon ride, and eventually craft outfits using materials gathered along the way. Momo’s Camera is at your disposal, so you can show off your favorite outfits and document your adventure from beginning to end.

Infinity Nikki trailers

The Infinity Nikki announcement trailer released in November 2022, giving us our first glimpse of gameplay, and it’s just as beautiful in Unreal Engine 5 as we expected. We get to see Nikki effortlessly navigating various locations using her outfit abilities, riding a mine cart, and fleeing a collapsing ruin.

This trailer also confirms that we’ll be able to access the more elusive parts of the island as Momo who can squeeze into tight spaces and use his sharp claws to climb vertical paths. Of course, Nikki can stick along for the ride thanks to her Shrinking Outfit, which lets her sit on Momo’s head as he explores.

The Infinity Nikki Gamescom 2024 trailer offered us a closer look at Miraland and its adorable inhabitants. Over a cacophony of singing and dancing animals, we see Nikki and Momo performing at a small-town speakeasy, running from ghosts, and taking a river train while a mystical bird soars overhead. It doesn’t include a shred of gameplay, but the spinning sheep alone make it worth the watch.

Infinity Nikki story

The Infinity Nikki State of Play trailer aired in May 2024 and reveals the story’s isekai premise, which kicks off just as Nikki and Momo are transported to a never-before-seen version of Miraland in an alternate timeline. It also gave us a snapshot of Infinity Nikki’s combat mechanics and a potential boss battle against a corrupted golem. Nikki dodges its sequence of attacks and sends a blast of healing magic at its core.

