Insomniac Games “saddened and angered” by recent cyberattack

Insomniac Games has published an official statement following the leak of confidential employee information and details of its upcoming games by a ransom group. The Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank developer saw over a terabyte of its confidential data spread online against its will, including details on its upcoming Wolverine game.

Ransomware group Rhysida had made demands that the Spider-Man developer and publisher Sony pay a ransom fee to prevent the spread of the information obtained in a data breach. The details, which we won’t include in this article, include information on upcoming games and potential unannounced projects from the studio, as well as the personal information of Insomniac Games employees and contractors.

“Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It’s deeply appreciated,” the studio writes. “We’re both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it’s taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.

“We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel’s Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted.”

“This experience has been extremely distressing for us,” it continues. “We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan, Insomniac is resilient. Marvel’s Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

“We will share official information about Marvel’s Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone here, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time.”