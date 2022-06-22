Intel Arc A380 GPU performance falls short in first review

The first Intel Arc A380 GPU review has arrived, and the card seemingly struggles to keep up with Nvidia’s entry-level contender. Packing 8 Xe Cores, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, and 2.45 GHz boost clock speeds, the A380 is designed to trade blows with the GeForce RTX 3050 and Radeon RX 6500XT, but its performance in the gaming PC ring tells a slightly different story.

Spotted by Videocardz, the first Intel Arc A380 GPU review comes courtesy of Bilibili user Shenmedounengce. In the video, the tech creator shares the card’s 3DMark Time Spy and Port Royal benchmark results, painting a performance picture for the entry-level pixel pusher. Both test suites place the A380 behind the RTX 3050, but the newcomer does outpace the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and 6500XT.

Unfortunately, Intel’s new graphics card fairs worse in non-synthetic tests. The GPU falls short of GTX 1650 performance in games like GTA V, Tomb Raider and Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p, something that could be linked to driver optimisation issues.

Shenmedounengce’s review specifically looks at the Gunnir Arc A380 Photon 6G OC, so we could see different results from other variants once they arrive. That said, there’s no telling when the lineup will actually venture outside of China, as gaming laptops with Arc Alchemist graphics still bear a ‘coming soon’ mark.

Previous leaks suggest the arrival of Intel Arc graphics cards has been pushed to late summer, which means it could be a while before the blue team’s high-end desktop solution pops up. Of course, it’ll likely be up against fierce next-gen opponents like the RTX 4060 when it does, as Nvidia RTX 4000 and AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are expected to debut in a few month’s time.