Intel 13th Gen release date may be just a few months away

The Intel 13th Gen release date will fall sometime later this year, but the company is yet to officially provide a more specific launch window. However, we may now have a clearer indication of when we’ll be able to grab team blue’s upcoming best gaming CPUs for ourselves.

Leaker ECSM_Official has shared what could be a potential Intel 13th Gen release date, which harukaze5719 kindly translated using Samsung OCR. Should their information be accurate, we’ll only have to wait until October to upgrade our gaming PCs for with Raptor Lake CPUs.

The release schedule of Intel 13th Gen will supposedly be similar to that of 12th Gen, with K-series processors launching first and lower TDP chips following a few months later. They also reiterated that these CPUs will support both DDR4 and DDR5 gaming RAM, unlike their AMD Zen 4 competition, which will only work with the latter.

New motherboards with a Z790 chipset should be available alongside the new Intel 13th Gen processors, with ECSM_Official claiming that more affordable H770 and B760 options are due to arrive in the first quarter of 2023.

While ECSM_Official has proven to be a reliable leaker in the past, nothing is set in stone until we get official word from Intel itself. So, for now, for now, don’t forget to take this rumour in with a dash of salt.