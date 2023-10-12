Intel 14th gen lineup confirmed by none other than Intel

If you want something done right, do it yourself. This probably isn’t the mantra that Intel was following when it unintentionally revealed its 14th gen CPU lineup, but if you make a mistake like this, sometimes, you just have to own it.

The Intel 14th gen release date conversation has been slowly building in recent months, and it appears that an official announcement is due next week. Ahead of the Raptor Lake refresh, Intel has sent out a document to partners detailing a packaging update but, in the process, confirmed the upcoming slate of its 14th gen CPUs.

This report stated changes to the packaging, introducing a new type of ‘tray’ that will enhance the security and protection of Intel CPUs while in transit. As exciting as this is, the bigger news came from the list of products impacted by this change, as the new and unreleased 14th gen chips featured at the very bottom.

While there were no shocking revelations uncovered in the product lineup, it was notable that the Intel Core i9 14900KS was nowhere to be found. However, due to this chip being reserved for possible release in early 2024, it makes sense that it would be absent for the time being.

Early benchmarks show that the Intel Core i9 14900KF is the fastest single-core CPU, overtaking its 13th gen counterpart, the i9 13900KS. In a sneakier leak of performance data, the Intel Core i7 14700K fell into the hands of a Chinese tech reviewer who was able to showcase the power of this 20-core CPU. Alongside the performance improvements also came a big surge in power. This should ring alarm bells for anyone who thought they might be in need of a PSU upgrade before the 14th gen release, as it all but confirms the need to level up your power.

If you’re after even more info on the Intel 14th gen CPUs, we also covered the leak of the i9 14900K specs which will offer a 15% performance boost. Pair that up nicely with one of the best graphics cards on the market and your gaming rig will be unstoppable.