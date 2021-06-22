Here are the best CPU deals for Prime Day, including $140 off Intel’s i7 10700K

There’s still some time left to grab something from the best Amazon Prime Day deals, including one of Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake processors. It’s not something to miss if you’re sourcing parts for the best gaming PC.

If the PCIe 4.0 support and slight performance gains available on Intel’s latest 11th gen chips don’t matter to you, then these previous-generation models are still some of the best gaming CPUs when it comes to bang for your buck.

You can grab the biggest discount on the Core i7 10700K, with a 36% ($140) reduction dropping the price to $246.99. This eight core CPU reaches an impressive single core boost of 5.1GHz, and is fully unlocked for overclocking with the best AIO cooler. The i7 10700KF is also available with a cheaper $239 price tag for those of you that don’t fancy fiddling with the clocks. And if you’re looking for the perfect chip for the best cheap gaming PC, the i5 10600K has a hefty 35% ($93) discount, with a new low price of $170.04 compared to its $263 list price.

These deals are only available in the US, and you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to grab the discounts while they’re active. They end on July 22, though, so you might want to act fast.

Intel Core i7 10700K $387.00 $259.99 View View Intel Core i7 10700KF $361.00 $289.99 View View Intel Core i5 10600K $263.00 $178.99 View View Intel Core i9 9900K $373.99 $314.99 View View

