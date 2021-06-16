Pick up an early Amazon Prime Day deal on a gaming mouse

Amazon Prime Day starts on 21 June, where we’re expecting to see great deals across all sorts of gaming hardware. Fortunately, you don’t need to wait to save money on your next gaming mouse, as Logitech, Corsair, and Razer have already started slashing prices ahead of the sales extravaganza next week.

Whether you want a lightweight mouse with an accurate sensor to hit your shots in FPS games like Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, or a budget mouse that still provides a great gaming experience, we’ve rounded up several options for every price range. There are even some wireless rodents on sale, which are perfect for helping you manage cables on the best gaming desk.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of those future deals, but if you save enough money grabbing a new clicker, you might even have room in the budget for a discounted gaming keyboard or gaming headset, too. If we’re lucky, we might even see SSD prices start to plummet, so you can up your storage ready for Stalker 2.

These are the best gaming mouse deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day:

budget gaming mouse deals

The Logitech G203 is already a solid mouse for gaming on a budget, but its current discount makes it an evermore persuasive purchase. It has an accurate 8,000DPI sensor, along with fully customisable RGB lighting. You can even cycle through five different DPI profiles on-the-fly, each adjustable using Logitech’s G Hub software.

In the US there’s a 25% discount on the G203, with a lower price of $29.99. Over in the UK, you’ll save 37%, with a slimmer £21.99 price tag.

Logitech G203 $39.99 $29.99

high end gaming mouse deals

The Logitech G502 Hero held the coveted title of best gaming mouse for several years before its smaller G Pro sibling dethroned it. The clicker boasts a top-tier 25,600DPI sensor, crisp mechanical switches, and customisable RGB lighting. It also has adjustable weights, letting you take it from its stock 121g weight up to 139g.

You can currently save 44% ($35) in the US, as it sets you back $44.99 compared to its $79.99 MSRP. In the UK, you can take 38% (£30) off its list price, bringing it down to £49.73.

Logitech G502 Hero $79.99 $44.99

budget wireless gaming mouse deals

The Corsair Katar Pro Wireless might not be the best wireless gaming mouse, but it’s a superb cordless rodent that won’t break the bank. The 135 hour battery life is the headline feature here, alongside a 10,000DPI optical Pixart sensor, subtle RGB lighting, and a low latency connection.

It’s discounted 29% in the US, letting you pick one up for just $28.22. There’s a similar 21% reduction in the UK, for a reduced price of £35.49.

Corsair Katar Pro Wireless $39.99 $28.22

wireless gaming mouse deals

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a top cordless clicker, and still keeps a super low weight of 74g despite having a battery inside. There are optical switches for the fastest response, a high 20,000DPI sensor, and bright RGB lighting. It still maintains a respectable 70 hours of battery life, too.

There’s currently a 31% ($40) discount, bringing the price down to $89.99 from $129.99. You can also save 36% (£61) in the UK, where it’s paired with a charging dock for £108.53.

Razer Viper Ultimate $129.99 $89.99

Be sure to check back here for the best Amazon Prime Day deals once the event kicks off on June 21.