Intel Arc A750 GPU up to 5% faster than RTX 3060 in DX12 Steam games

Intel Arc A750 in-house benchmarks have arrived, and the mid-range GPU is apparently up to 5% faster than the RTX 3060 in DirectX 12 games. The internal tests put the card through its paces in a bunch of popular Steam releases, including ferocious favourites like Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, and Hitman 3.

Over on an Intel Arc GPU blog, the company shares a truckload of A750 information, benchmarks, and performance data. Like its previous showcase video, the blue team is still pitting the A750 against the RTX 3060 – Nvidia’s current entry-level offering. This time, the gaming PC giant has provided figures from across games that are popular on Steam and regularly used in GPU reviews, alongside complete testbench specifications.

Intel splits its tests into two groups, each with a different list of games and slightly altered specs. Both test PCs are equipped with a Core i9-12900K CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, but the latter system uses a 500GB mechanical hard drive rather than a 4TB M.2 drive. The reasons for this change are unclear, but using the best SSD for gaming will affect load times more than a machine’s ability to boost fps.

Average frame rates from all 48 games tested suggest the Intel Arc 750 is up to 5% faster than the RTX 3060, and the card seemingly excels when it comes to DX12 compatible experiences. That’s not to say the GPU isn’t competent when using other APIs like Vulkan, as it can churn out 200fps in Doom Eternal, but struggles to keep up with its GeForce rival at 1440p.

If you’re an fps fiend, or you’re just really into comparative benchmarks, you’ll want to head over to Intel’s blog and check out its vast array of data for yourself. Naturally, independent tests will provide a bigger performance picture when the card reaches reviewers, but the in-house figures will give you an idea of what to expect ahead of time.

Intel Arc has technically arrived, but we’re still waiting for the GPU to venture outside of China. The company’s future within the best graphics card race is currently uncertain, as rumours point toward delays and cancellations. In other words, Arc Druid may never arrive to properly challenge RTX 4000 and RDNA 3 contenders, especially if Alchemist fails to properly take off.