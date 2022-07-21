Intel Arc A380 GPU overclocking boosts Doom Eternal fps by 60%

The Intel Arc A380 isn’t the fastest GPU around, but overclocking the newcomer could significantly boost performance in games like Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077 and God of War.

According to the YouTube channel Pro Hi-Tech, the Intel Arc Gunnir A380 Photon GPU only draws 35 watts out of the box (via Hothardware). Naturally, the inclusion of an eight-pin connector suggests the graphics card can handle more power, especially since a motherboard PCIe slot alone can provide up to 75 watts.

The A380 Arc GPU isn’t compatible with third-party overclocking tools, but Pro Hi-Tech says you can use the blue team’s included software to increase core voltage. There’s also a “GPU Performance Boost” slider that increases the graphic card’s power draw, which uses a percentile scale to represent increases.

By dialling up the Intel Arc A380’s slider to 55%, Pro Hi-Tech was able to boost fps in Doom Eternal from 64 to 102 frames per second – a 60% leap compared to stock performance. It’s worth noting that the benchmark is based on 1080p with low settings enabled, but it still raises questions about the GPU’s hidden potential.

Intel Arc A380 overclocking boons

Doom Enteral isn’t the only game to benefit from Intel Arc overclocking, as Cyberpunk 2077, God of War, Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Siege, and World of Tanks all received a frame rate bump. While Bethesda’s hellish FPS game benefits most from the settings tweak, every release tested ran over 20% faster, and the Intel GPU outperformed the GTX 1650 in a few tests.

Intel’s Arc Alchemist lineup has failed to impress reviews and enthusiasts alike so far. However, these new A380 overclocking benchmarks suggest there’s more to the blue team’s GPU than meets the eye. Sure, this specific squad probably won’t take Nvidia RTX 4000 or AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards head-on, but the lineup could punch hard in the entry-level ring once Intel gets to grips with its driver woes.