Intel Core i9 14900KS clock speeds leaked in retail listing

Leaks are common in the world of PC hardware. Sometimes they’re exciting, like when a product is accidentally shipped early and the lucky recipient posts their findings. Other times, the item – in this case, the Intel Core i9 14900KS – appears on a retailer’s site a little with specs, the highlight here being the clock speed, listed for all to see.

While it may be a contender for the best gaming CPUs when it does arrive, the Intel Core i9 14900KS has seen a new leak reveal its clock speed of 6.2GHz, which is a 200MHz improvement over the Core i9 14900K.

The clock speed leak comes via an Israeli retailer, PCOnline, who posted a suspiciously underpowered pre-build that contained the Intel Core i9 14900KS despite the rest of the components seemingly being better suited to an office workstation.

One bit of info that isn’t featured, is how the core split will be managed. If we look at the Intel Core i9 14900K as an example, we imagine it will have eight P-cores and 16 E-cores. We also expect that the improved performance will incur a higher power demand. This should start at around 150W, with a maximum power rating of around 250W, if we use the Intel Core i9 13900KS as a benchmark.

Clock speeds are of course crucial to the appeal of CPUs, and in this particular example, despite being very similar to its K brethren, the Intel Core i9 14900KS takes advantage of a refined production process, allowing for a little more power to be squeezed out, hence the 200MHz improvement.

The clock speed world record was recently broken by a team of overclockers from Asus, albeit this was done on an Intel Core i9 14900KF CPU, where the iGPU is disabled, so it’s unlikely that the i9 14900KS is set to push for the illusive 9.1GHz result.

While we wait for confirmation on exactly what this new CPU will bring, you can check out our list of the best graphics cards you can pair it with, to create the ultimate power-hungry battle station.