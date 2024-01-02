Intel Core i9 14900KS may have broken cover for the first time

The arrival of the Core i9 14900KS has been expected since Intel first launched its 14th Gen Core processors, but the company is yet to share any details on its potential flagship chip. This could be set to change soon, though, as the first image of the CPU may have leaked.

Should the Core i9 14900KS be just around the corner, it would be the best gaming CPU that Intel has to offer. This, of course, comes with the usual caveats of ‘KS’ processors, in that it’ll be incredibly power hungry and run very hot.

User 9550pro took to X (Twitter) to share an image of a Core i9 14900KS, with certain details of the chip omitted to protect the leaker’s identity. That said, 9550pro says they “don’t know if it’s fake or not, and I don’t know if it will be launch.”

The 14900KS should mirror previous KS processors, in that it will largely have the same specs as the Core i9 14900K but with higher clock speeds. Currently, rumors suggest it’ll achieve 6.20GHz out of the box.

Its clock speeds should prove fruitful in combatting the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in some games, but there’s every chance it won’t be enough to defeat AMD’s chip in gaming. Performance notwithstanding, the presumably high price of the Intel processor will likely keep it out of reach for many builders too.

Check out our Core i5 14600K review if you’re after a more affordable upgrade for your LGA 1700 motherboard. We’re also expecting some more budget leaning and laptop processors from team blue come CES 2024, so be sure to come back for our coverage if they emerge.