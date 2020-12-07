Intel’s upcoming flagship 11th Gen chip performance leaked in benchmarks

With the arrival of AMD’s powerhouse Ryzen 5000 chips in November, Intel’s performance has been lagging behind. We’ve been waiting for Intel’s answer in the form of its flagship 11th generation Rocket Lake processors, which are slated to be released in the first quarter of 2021, and some recent benchmark leaks may give us some indication of the performance.

The unsurprisingly-named i9-11900K is paired with an RTX 3080 graphics card in the latest Ashes of the Singularity strategy game benchmark, posted on Twitter by hardware leaker Tum_Apisak. It shows a significant improvement from last generations i9-10900K, but AMD’s monster 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X still pushes ahead in comparative benchmarks, with an 11.1% improvement in framerate at 1080p over the forthcoming Intel chip.

However, the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark isn’t the best measurement of CPU performance, and the fact that the benchmark only shows the i9’s base clock means we can’t be sure what clock speed it was actually running at during the test. And, until the chip’s in the hands of hardware reviewers, we won’t know the true real-world performance.

The notorious Twitter leaker also uncovered Geekbench 5 results for an unnamed Intel 11th generation processor in an OEM HP PC build, which we can only assume is the i9-11900K in question, as the Rocket Lake chip is expected to have eight cores and 16 threads, compared to the 10900Ks ten-core, 20-thread design.

In Geekbench, the single-core score is on par with AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 5800X eight-core chip, which has a similar retail price to the previous i9-10900K. When it comes to the multiple-core score however, AMD once again slips ahead with an 11% gain. This benchmark leak seems to be based inside of an HP Omen 30L prebuilt PC, running at a base frequency of 3.4GHz and a turbo frequency of 5.0GHz.

Rocket Lake

Intel 0000

1 Processor, 8 Cores, 16 Threads

GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 167 Stepping 0

Base Frequency 3.41 GHz

Maximum Frequency 4.98 GHz HP 886C

HP OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0xxx

Geekbench 5 score

1645 – 9783https://t.co/tFJdin96zJ pic.twitter.com/rtKLMsFO1X — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) December 3, 2020

While the jury is still out on whether the potential i9-11900K can stand its ground against AMD’s latest offering, or even whether these leaks are trustworthy and accurate, Intel still has a chance at taking the crown for best gaming CPU once again. After all, the previous i9-10900K is already a strong contender in our list.

It’s worth noting that the chip’s performance is likely to improve between now and release, as it’s still likely being tested. And in real-world applications, the performance from both AMD and Intel chips will vary.