One of 2018’s best games is getting a free upgrade in July

The unstoppable force of giant alien bugs meets the immovable object of heavily armed mechs in the turn-based strategy game Into the Breach, which was one of our picks for the best games of 2018. Each bite-sized level is a fresh puzzle, making it almost like Pacific Rim in Wordle form. Now, developer Subset Games has announced that it’s releasing a mobile version of Into the Breach, and that it’ll be coming with a free Advanced Edition upgrade for the existing PC version.

Into the Breach’s Advanced Edition launches July 19 alongside the Netflix-produced mobile version, and it adds a bunch of fresh features to the tiny strategy game. There are new squads with new weapons, new pilots with new abilities, and of course, new Vek bugs and bosses to tactically vaporise in all-new missions.

The Advanced Edition will match the version that launches on mobile, which will be included with Netflix – so if you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you’ll be able to play Into the Breach on your mobile device next month.

Subset Games says it’ll have more information about the Advanced Edition of Into the Breach prior to launch. In the meantime, it’s on sale for 33% off on Steam right now.