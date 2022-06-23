Next week’s free game from Epic is an undead Darkest Dungeon-like

Thursday means it’s time for another round of fresh free PC games on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can pick up the digital edition of A Game of Thrones: The Board Game and Car Mechanic Simulator 2018. Next week, we’ll be digging up a turn-based tactical RPG game from 2020 called Iratus: Lord of the Dead.

If you’re familiar with Darkest Dungeon, Iratus is basically that game in reverse. Instead of exploring further down into the depths beneath a manor, in Iratus: Lord of the Dead, you start out deep underground. You’re a necromancer, and your goal is to escape your creepy subterranean vault to rain death and destruction on the hapless living up on the surface.

To do that, you’ll need the help of your loyal army of undead servants, which can include all the usual suspects: skeletons, banshees, ghouls, and just about anything else that’s in active decomposition. Here’s the trailer.

Iratus is more focused on jumping from combat to combat than Darkest Dungeon was, and you won’t be making the same emotional investment in the characters – and that may come as a bit of a relief, because Darkest Dungeon can be pretty overwhelming at times.

You’ll be able to pick up a free copy of Iratus: Lord of the Dead from the Epic Games Store starting June 30 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 6pm BST.