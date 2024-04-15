EA’s upcoming Iron Man game will have an open world

Dead Space Remake developer Motive’s Iron Man game will seemingly be an open world, if a job listing from EA is anything to go by. With Motive now splitting time and resources between Battlefield and Iron Man – and seemingly not a Dead Space 2 remake – it looks like the first details of the superhero tie-in are already available.

The Iron Man game might be a ways off yet, so anything we hear about the upcoming superhero game is music to my ears. Even though it might just be a tidbit, an EA job listing for a senior technical artist on Iron Man specifically describes the studio’s upcoming triple-A project as open-world. Given the likes of Spider-Man and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, this is something we might have guessed about Iron Man, but now it’s been hinted at much more strongly, in a job listing first discovered by Geekinout.

“Motive Studios is looking for a senior technical artist to help oversee the rendering-related aspects of an open-world action-adventure triple-A title,” the job description, which is specifically targeted towards recruiting a new developer for Iron Man, says.

Granted, that’s not a lot of information in and of itself, but since the initial reveal of the Iron Man game we’ve been waiting for a little more info. It also makes sense for the Iron Man game to be open-world, at least in my eyes, because you can leverage a lot of the character’s flight abilities in more open areas if so. Hopefully, there are some really interesting traversal ideas baked in too, but that’s not something we learn about in the job ad.

As a partial defender of the live service Marvel’s Avengers game, flying around as Iron Man in the bigger levels was always a treat, so seeing something like that in an open world already has me incredibly excited.

The Iron Man game was announced back in 2022 and described as an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure.” EA also said that the team is being led by Olivier Proulx, previously of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was a great game that didn’t do quite as well as it deserved.

It was also announced recently that Motive is splitting development between the Iron Man game and a new Battlefield title, as it looks like the developer of the Dead Space Remake won’t be making another game in the sci-fi horror series. In the same announcement, EA said that the Motive team “made excellent progress this year” on the Iron Man game, “hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead.”

