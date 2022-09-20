Iron Man game in development at EA’s Dead Space studio

A new Iron Man game is in development, and it’s a third-person single-player action game. While publisher Electronic Arts hasn’t revealed an official title yet, the company says the Iron Man game is in development at EA Motive, the studio behind Star Wars: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake.

“The team is being led by Olivier Proulx, who brings experience working on past Marvel titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and is joined by a dedicated team of passionate industry veterans including Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the studio,” EA says in its announcement.

EA says the plan is for the Iron Man game to showcase “the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark” in an original narrative, and that the end result should be that players “feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

It’s notable that EA merged BioWare’s Montreal studio with Motive back in 2017, which was right around the time that we were remarking on how much flying around in BioWare’s Anthem felt like being Iron Man. Anthem had some fatal flaws, to be sure, but it absolutely nailed the feeling of zooming around the world in an over-powered metal suit.

This time, however, EA is quick to emphasise the fact that the Iron Man game is a single-player experience – which means it’ll (most likely) avoid the pitfalls that ultimately doomed Anthem.

The Iron Man game is currently in pre-production, and EA says it’s meant to be the first in a series of games that come out of a new partnership between Marvel Games and EA. The devs will have more updates to share as they progress on the project.