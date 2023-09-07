Islands of Insight, the upcoming puzzle game published by Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive, is making its first playable debut as a free Steam download. You’ll have a bit of time to try Islands of Insight out, but it will vanish just as soon as it appeared, so make sure you act fast.

While you won’t be able to play the entire game, you’ll have the opportunity to solve an interconnected series of complex puzzles in order to get a window into the campaign.

If you’d rather dive into the story when the game releases, though, there’s a whole world out there for you to explore, also brimming with new challenges. Also, it’s absolutely stunning, so that’s probably reason enough to get out there and give it a go.

“We’re focused on creating an experience that brings something new and different to the puzzle genre,” head of external production Carla Rylance says, and Islands of Insight looks like it’s going to do just that.

Islands of Insight will be free to play on Steam between Thursday September 7 and Thursday September 21, meaning you have two weeks to try out the content for yourself.

All you have to do to get involved is head over to the game’s Steam page, and click ‘play’ under the ‘playtest’ header.

While Portal will always be my personal favorite puzzler, Islands of Insight’s sheer beauty genuinely blows me away. The mashup of traditional Eastern, Arabic, and Western architectural styles, topped off with a little magic and sparkle, of course, is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. I want to be a Seeker, I want to explore – and, most of all, I want to soar through the skies with those stunning blue wings. What can I say, I’m a Diablo fan, I want to look like Auriel.

Islands of Insight joins a whole plethora of free Steam games for the next couple of weeks, so it’s worth checking out some of those as well. If it’s the fantasy aesthetic that’s drawing you into this wonderous new world, we also have a list of the best fantasy games to help you while away the hours.