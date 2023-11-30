DBD dev’s stunning new puzzle game gets free demo ahead of launch

Islands of Insight, the stunning new puzzle game published by DBD dev Behaviour Interactive, has announced a release window - and free demo.

Islands of Insight 

Of all the games that I’m looking forward to next year – Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 specifically – one of the ones I’m the most excited about is Islands of Insight, published by the good people over at DBD creator, Behaviour Interactive. Championing cozy, multiplayer puzzling and absolutely spectacular visuals, Islands of Insight is officially dropping in 2024 – but sooner than you may think.

In a mysterious fantasy world brimming with brain-teasers that you’ll need to solve, Islands of Insight just feels different from any puzzle game I’ve ever seen. There’s multiplayer a la Portal 2, fused with spectacular visuals that remind me of everything I loved about Square Enix’s Forspoken – there are an awful lot of ticks, and not many crosses.

Since the original demo period back in September, I’ve been awaiting the official launch date with bated breath, and praying that BHVR would announce another free trial period. Well, I’m very pleased to say that on Thursday, November 30 during the PC Gaming Show, that’s what happened.

The Islands of Insight release date window is set for February 2024, so we won’t have to wait much longer to dive into this perplexing new world.

But that’s not all. The game is also free to try on Steam right now, although bear in mind that it’s a demo, so won’t have all of the features that will be in the full game.

As someone who grew up playing Portal over, and over, and over again, I have a soft spot for puzzlers – rekindled by the new Portal 2 prequel. While I’ve graduated to MOBAs and MMORPGs, I’ve been looking for something to take the edge off of the constant competitive grind. Islands of Insight looks like it’s going to do just that, and I can’t wait to see what it looks like in February.

If you, like me, need a relaxing game to cool off after those ranked losing streaks, we’ve got a whole bunch. Or, if you’re looking to save some cash ahead of the festive season, we have a list of free Steam games to help you out.

