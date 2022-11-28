This Jujutsu Kaisen gaming PC is a lesson in cable management

An anime fan has expressed their love for Jujutsu Kaisen with a gaming PC inspired by the manga and TV show. Not only does this custom rig have a pretty unique case, but it also boasts an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

Reddit user Tylerbam99 shows how PCs and anime can come together, while also proving that often the best gaming PC is the one you build yourself. As well as featuring the aforementioned Nvidia GPU, the six-fan setup that lines the interior of the case, blue neon lighting, and neat cable management makes this a pretty swish looking machine.

Sadly, Tylerbam99 hasn’t left a lot of details about the hardware specs, but we can see it uses an EVGA 850 GA PSU, and another Reddit user who goes by Rotvoid says the case is likely to be a Jonsbo MOD-3. It even has artwork from Jujutsu Kaisen, which, for those who don’t know, is a popular manga-cum-anime that follows the exploits of powerful high school student Yuji Itadori.

It’s very common for anime and gaming to come together under one roof. Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV, and adaptations of Dragon Ball and Attack on Titan are among some of the best anime games around.

It also shows the myriad ways gaming PC lovers reflect their passions for other pop culture aspects in their custom rigs. Everything from a Minecraft bee farm to an Nvidia build shoved into a drawer to even a haunting beaver-based system have come out of the woodwork, and there’s no reason why manga/anime enthusiasts shouldn’t join the ranks.