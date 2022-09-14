Jurassic World Evolution 2 expansion adds four new dinos

Four new dinos are coming with the next Jurassic World Evolution 2 expansion this week. The Late Cretaceous Pack launches September 15 for the park management game, and in addition to the new dinosaur species, it also adds some new features and enhancements to make tending your park a more pleasant experience.

First, though, the dinosaurs. The Late Cretaceous Pack adds Barbaridactylus, which was a flying dinosaur first discovered around the modern Barbary Coast of North Africa. The Barbaridactylus had a striking head crest, and Frontier says it was a very social animal – so you’ll need to construct large dedicated aviaries where you can house several of the creatures. They become “aggressive” if they don’t have enough company, and from the looks of it, you do not want this thing going goblin mode on you or your guests.

The pack also includes the Alamosaurus, which is “one of the largest ever to walk the earth.” While it’s a gentle herbivore, the Alamosaurus is armed with a ridge of defensive spines. Just make sure to dedicate enough space for this one to roam.

The Australovenator sounds a bit like a model of Italian supercar, but it’s actually a raptor-type carnivore that stood around two metres high and could grab its prey with its front claws. It’s joined by the Styxosaurus, which prefers to keep to the waters of the lagoons, which they light up with their bioluminescence.

Speaking of lagoons, the Late Cretaceous pack includes new options for lagoon customisation, allowing you to place objects above and below the water. Over in the aviary, escaped pterosaurs will now be able to damage helicopters in the area.

Check the official blog post for all the details on the Late Cretaceous Pack, which launches September 15 and is priced at $7.99 USD / £5.99 GBP. Be sure to check out our Jurassic World Evolution 2 review if you’d like to know more about the game.