Kerbal Space Program 2 is “safe” despite layoffs at Take-Two

Games publisher Take-Two is laying off 70 employees in the Seattle area, which appear to include some or possibly all of Intercept Games, the Seattle-based developer of Kerbal Space Program 2. However, for the time being at least, Take-Two plans to continue supporting the game through Private Division, its “indie” publishing label.

As Game Developer reports, news of the layoffs comes in the form of a WARN notice, a filing required by US labor laws to give employees 60 days advance notice of mass layoffs or closings so they can make appropriate plans. The notice says that 70 Take-Two employees in the Seattle area will be affected, without mentioning the Kerbal Space Program 2 studio by name.

While Take-Two would not confirm any additional specifics about the layoff to Game Developer, several Intercept Games developers have indicated on social media that they have been or are slated to be let go from the studio behind the space simulation game. Take-Two says that the layoffs are part of a larger cost-cutting program meant to “identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the company’s margin profile”.

What this means for the future of Kerbal Space Program 2 is unclear. It’s been in early access since February 2023 and since then has struggled to hold on to its players. It currently has 57% positive user reviews on Steam and daily concurrent players top out at a few hundred. While plans for the sequel included ambitious new features like exoplanet colonies and interstellar travel, players have been frustrated that Kerbal Space Program 2 has so far struggled even with basic features inherited from the original game.

Take-Two’s statement includes a passage about Private Division “continuing to make updates” to Kerbal Space Program 2, but falls short of confirming any future plans for the game.

