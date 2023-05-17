Last Epoch ladders promise to offer Diablo 4 real competition

Last Epoch ladders are the hallmark feature of the RPG game’s next update, getting a big overhaul just ahead of the Diablo 4 release date to give players an alternative option to Blizzard’s landmark launch. Last Epoch has been making waves alongside the likes of Diablo and Path of Exile as a serious contender in the action-RPG space, and Last Epoch update 0.9.1 promises players a haven to retreat to should they find Diablo 4 lacking.

The Last Epoch Rising Flames update brings a major revision to the way ladders work, giving you a clear way to see exactly how you stack up against your fellow players – something that will be notably absent from the initial seasons offered by Diablo 4. Blizzard’s recent Diablo 4 battle pass livestream noted that leaderboards were still in development, and won’t be arriving at launch.

For those of you who crave the thrill of competition, Last Epoch – a game that has already garnered steadily increasing support for its take on the genre during early access and recently introduced its multiplayer mode – will now offer a range of different ways to track your progress. The game’s Endless Arena mode will now record your best runs, split up based on the way you are currently playing.

The Last Epoch ladder is split between softcore and hardcore, with separate leaderboards for groups of each different size from one to four players, along with another ranking for players who are ‘Solo (account found),’ Last Epoch’s term for the no-trading mode otherwise commonly referred to as SSF, or solo self-found.

Initially, this system will just be included for Arena Wave progress, although developer Eleventh Hour Games says it “will continue to develop this in the future.” Currently, the plans are to eventually “grow to monolith progression, experience tracking, events, and potentially much more.” If you’ve got a real hankering to prove your skills, then, Last Epoch might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Last Epoch Rising Flames release date

Last Epoch patch 0.9.1 Rising Flames releases May 25. If you want to get involved ahead of (or instead of) Diablo 4, you can buy Last Epoch via Steam Early Access.

Alternatively, the most recent Path of Exile Crucible league has proven a very popular option, while we’ve also picked out more of the best games like Diablo. If you’re still preparing to see what Blizzard has to offer, browse our guide to all Diablo 4 classes to ensure you’re ready for launch.