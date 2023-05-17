Last Epoch ladders promise to offer Diablo 4 real competition

Last Epoch ladders are part of the Steam ARPG game’s 0.9.1 update Rising Flames, giving players another option just in time for the Diablo 4 launch window.

Published:

Last Epoch

Last Epoch ladders are the hallmark feature of the RPG game’s next update, getting a big overhaul just ahead of the Diablo 4 release date to give players an alternative option to Blizzard’s landmark launch. Last Epoch has been making waves alongside the likes of Diablo and Path of Exile as a serious contender in the action-RPG space, and Last Epoch update 0.9.1 promises players a haven to retreat to should they find Diablo 4 lacking.

The Last Epoch Rising Flames update brings a major revision to the way ladders work, giving you a clear way to see exactly how you stack up against your fellow players – something that will be notably absent from the initial seasons offered by Diablo 4. Blizzard’s recent Diablo 4 battle pass livestream noted that leaderboards were still in development, and won’t be arriving at launch.

For those of you who crave the thrill of competition, Last Epoch – a game that has already garnered steadily increasing support for its take on the genre during early access and recently introduced its multiplayer mode – will now offer a range of different ways to track your progress. The game’s Endless Arena mode will now record your best runs, split up based on the way you are currently playing.

The Last Epoch ladder is split between softcore and hardcore, with separate leaderboards for groups of each different size from one to four players, along with another ranking for players who are ‘Solo (account found),’ Last Epoch’s term for the no-trading mode otherwise commonly referred to as SSF, or solo self-found.

Last Epoch ladder - screenshot showing the competitive ladder leaderboard for the Diablo style action RPG game

Initially, this system will just be included for Arena Wave progress, although developer Eleventh Hour Games says it “will continue to develop this in the future.” Currently, the plans are to eventually “grow to monolith progression, experience tracking, events, and potentially much more.” If you’ve got a real hankering to prove your skills, then, Last Epoch might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Last Epoch Rising Flames release date

Last Epoch patch 0.9.1 Rising Flames releases May 25. If you want to get involved ahead of (or instead of) Diablo 4, you can buy Last Epoch via Steam Early Access.

YouTube Thumbnail

Alternatively, the most recent Path of Exile Crucible league has proven a very popular option, while we’ve also picked out more of the best games like Diablo. If you’re still preparing to see what Blizzard has to offer, browse our guide to all Diablo 4 classes to ensure you’re ready for launch.

Ken is on an ambitious quest to play everything, but he particularly loves RPGs, FPS games, soulslikes, and roguelikes. Ask him anything about Monster Hunter, FFXIV, Terraria, Diablo, or the Yakuza games - but only if you have enough time to spare. Prior to joining PCGN, Ken worked as a freelance video producer, and has bylines at WhatCulture and a Master's degree in Mathematics to his name.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.