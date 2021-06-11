League of Legends gets some ARAM balance tweaks next patch

League of Legends developer Riot Games has detailed a bunch of changes coming with League of Legends patch 11.13 aimed at the MOBA game’s ARAM (‘All Random, All Mid’) game mode, which has you given a random champion and battle it out in just the Howling Abyss’ single lane. Eleven champions are due to get some balance tweaks with the upcoming update, along with the Warmog’s Armour item.

Senior manager in tech game design and lead game designer of modes Reina Sweet has posted a snapshot of the upcoming adjustments on Twitter (below), with changes directed at re-tuning various champions’ damage output and protection against it. Some power-boosting buffs are coming to assassin champs Qiyana and Akali, and newcomer Gwen, for example. These three will be getting their damage output dialled up by five percent each (which for Akali doubles her previous damage dealt from five to ten), and their damage reduction similarly adjusted upwards.

Elsewhere in the buffs list, tanky juggernaut Udyr, diver Rek’Sai, and vanguard Rammus are getting their damage reduction increased, while Hecarim is seeing his damage dealing powered up with the game’s next big patch.

In the way of nerfs, Camille, Trundle, Zyra, and the just-reworked Dr. Mundo have made the list, with various changes to damage output and reduction, healing, and shielding on the rundown of changes. You can check these out below:

Correction, typo on Gwen. Here's her corrected snip: pic.twitter.com/ozYrkErhvB — Reina Sweet (@ReinaSweet) June 10, 2021

“With CD changes we’re aiming to make the regen easier to deny during the one-continuous-fight portions of ARAM play, allowing more chip damage to stick,” the dev explains on these adjustments. Legendary item Warmog’s Armour is also in for some tweaks, with its cooldowns on both champion and non-champion damage getting increased by two seconds and one second, respectively.

We’ll likely see these changes hit the PBE very soon before they head to the game on June 23. For now, though, you can check out our League of Legends patch 11.13 notes to keep up with all the other new content and changes headed to Riot’s flagship soon.