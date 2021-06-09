League of Legends patch 11.13 notes – Tahm Kench mini rework, Prestige Zed, Astronaut skins

Jump To









We’re past the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule‘s halfway point, LoL fans. League of Legends patch 11.12 has been boxed up, wrapped with a bow, and posted to live servers, which means it’s time to see what’s coming up next. Patch 11.13 has started appearing on the PBE, so let’s take a peek at what’s there, shall we?

First up, we’ve got a mini rework for Tahm Kench up for testing. The River King is getting adjusted stats and abilities, and some new VFX with the small-scale overhaul, and we’ve detailed all of the changes for you in the notes below. Also in the area of balance changes, we’ve got a nerf for Kindred, plus a raft of item changes on the way. More champion changes will surely arrive soon, so do keep checking back on these notes over the patch’s two-week testing cycle.

11.13 also brings some new champion skins, with four new styles from the Astronaut line, and a Prestige Edition skin for Zed, too. You can get a look at these in the Champion Skins section below.

Now, let’s get on with the show – here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.13 notes based on what’s on the PBE for testing right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.13 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.12 is due to go live on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.13 – Tahm Kench Mini Rework

Tahm Kench Mini Rework

STATS

Base HP – decreased to 570 from 600

HP per level – decreased to 95 from 100

Base armour – decreased to 42 from 47

Mana per level – increased to 50 from 40

ABILITIES

An Acquired Taste (Passive): Ability details: “Attacks deal (2.5% Health) bonus magic damage. Against champions, the add a stack of An Acquired Taste for 5 seconds, up to 3 times. At 3 stacks, Tongue Last and Devour become empowered against that champion.”

Tongue Lash (Q): Ability Details: Mana Cost – 50/46/42/38/34 Cooldown – 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds “Deals [80/130/180/230/280 (+70% AP)] magic damage to the first enemy hit and slows them by 40% for 2 seconds. On Champion hit, heals Tahm for [6/7/8/9/10%] of his missing health and applies a stack of An Acquired Taste. If that Champion already had 3 stacks of An Acquired Taste, they will also be stunned for 1.5 seconds, consuming the stacks. Activate Devour while your tongue in in midair to devour enemy champions who already have 3 stacks of An Acquired Taste from a distance when you hit them.”

Abyssal Dive (W): Ability Details (W): Mana Cost – 50/65/80/95/110 Cooldown – 20/19/18/17/16 seconds “Dive down and re-appear at target location, dealing [100/135/170/205/240 (+100% AP)] magic damage and knock up all enemies in an area for 1 second. Devoured allies units can be taken along for the ride (but can always hop out early).”

Thick Skin (E): Ability Details: No Cost Cooldown – 3 seconds “Passive: 45/50/55/60/65% of damage Tahm Kench takes is stored by his Thick Skin. While out of combat for more that 4 seconds, Thick Skin will rapidly be consumed to heal Tahm for 30-100% of it’s value. Active: Convert all your stored Thick Skin into a shield, lasting 2.5 seconds.”

Devour (R): Ability Details: Mana Cost – 100 Cooldown – 120/100/80 seconds “Tahm Kench devours a champion for a few seconds. He can re-cast to spit them out. Enemy Champions: Require 3 stacks of An Acquired Taste. Are devoured for up to 3 seconds and take [100/250/400 + (15% +0.05% AP) of their Max Health) magic damage. Tahm Kench is slowed by 40% and Grounded during this effect. Ally Champions: Are devoured for up to 3 seconds and are granted a shield blocking [300/450/600 (+100% AP)] damage for up to 2.5 seconds after being spit out. Allies can also choose to exit early. Tahm Kench is slowed by 40/25/10% and Grounded during this effect – but he can cast Abyssal Dive.”

Here’s a look at Tahm Kench’s mini rework in action:

League of Legends patch 11.13 Champion Changes

Champion Changes

Kindred – nerfed Mark of the Kindred (Passive): Attack Speed per mark has decreased to 5% from 15%

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.13 Item CHANGES

Item Changes

Black Cleaver Stats: Item’s Health has increased to 450 from 400 Cosmic Drive Stats: Item’s Movement Speed has changed to a flat 20 from range of 10-30 that scales with levels Ability Power has increased to 80 from 70 Dead Man’s Plate Stats: Item’s charge time has halved to 4 seconds from 8 seconds Item’s maximum Move Speed has decreased to 40 from 60 Damage dealt on hit has changed to [1-40 (+100% base AD) physical damage, based on count of stacks] from [1-100 magic damage based on count of stacks] Force of Nature Stats: New! Unique – Absorb: After being Immobilized, heal for [8% of maximum health] over 4 seconds Removed! This item now doesn’t stack Magic Resistance and Move Speed Galeforce Stats: Mythic Passive Move Speed has decreased to 2% from 3% Lich Bane Stats: Item’s Move Speed has decreased to 8% from 10% Item’s Ability Power has increased to 75 from 70 Prowler’s Claw Stats: Item cooldown has increased to 90 from 60 Targets affected by Active – Sandswipe have changed to enemy champions specifically from any enemy unit Shurelya’s Battlesong Stats: Move Speed of Active – Inspire changed to [30% Move Speed (doesn’t decay)] from [60% decaying (30% bottom threshold) Stridebreaker Stats: Removed! Active – Halting Slash now doesn’t dash 300 units Active – Halting Slash – ratio of tAD damage dealt has doubled to 150% from 75% Item slow effect has changed to [90%, decaying to 40% over 3 seconds] from [40% decaying over 2 seconds] Active – Halting Slash’s cooldown has decreased to 15 seconds from 20 seconds New! You can now cast Active – Halting Slash while moving Passive Move Speed of Heroic Gait has decreased to 20 from 30 Move Speed of Mythic Passive has decreased to 2% from 3% Item Health has doubled to 400 from 200 Trinity Force Stats: Item Move Speed on hit has decreased to 20 from 25 Attack Damage has increased to 35 from 30

Rune Changes

Nimbus Cloak Stats: Rune Move Speed has decreased to 5-25% from 5-35% Here’s some context from Riot Games on the item changes coming this patch:

Either way we plan on following up with any champions that are heavily disrupted by the changes. If you have any feedback, feel free to hit me or @TheTruexy, who’s working on these changes. (2/2) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) June 8, 2021

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.13 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

ASTRONAUT CORKI – 1350 RP

Here’s the ASTRONAUT CORKI splash art:

ASTRONAUT MAOKAI – 1350 RP

Here’s the ASTRONAUT MAOKAI splash art:

ASTRONAUT RAMMUS – 1350 RP

Here’s the shared ASTRONAUT RAMMUS and ASTRONAUT VEIGAR splash art:

ASTRONAUT VEIGAR – 1350 RP

PROJECT: ZED PRESTIGE EDITION – 100 PRESTGE POINTS Here’s the PROJECT: ZED PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:

That’s all there is for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.13 notes right now, but keep checking back on these notes over its two-week-long testing cycle, as we’ll keep them updated with all the changes and other bits and pieces on the way as they hit the PBE. Assuming you want to keep up with all that’s headed to League next, that is? Of course you do.

While you’re here, take a peek at our sister site The Loadout’s League of Legends ranks guide if you’re after pointers on how to work your way up those ladders.