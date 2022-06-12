All LoL Champions and Valorant Agents included with Gamepass

All subscribers to Gamepass will now have access to every League of Legends Champion and Valorant Agent in the developer’s games, Riot Games president Marc Merrill has announced in partnership with Microsoft at the Xbox Bethesda Games showcase. The hugely popular MOBA and FPS games are partnering with Xbox Gamepass for PC in this dramatic deal.

The deal means that anyone with a Gamepass subscription will have access to all the characters in League of Legends, LoL Wild Rift, and Valorant. The free-to-play games usually have a free hero rotation, but players with Gamepass will now have access to every hero in the game. The foundations set for Legends of Runeterra will also be provided to subscribers, as will select Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics.

The announcement post on the Xbox site also states that “players will receive bonus experience across select titles.” Marc Merrill says, “We’ve always respected Xbox’s relentless push to drive gaming forward, and we’re proud to add our games to the Xbox catalog through Game Pass. We’re also thrilled to welcome Xbox players into Riot’s ecosystem of diverse and passionate gamers across the world.”

You can watch the full announcement below:

This is a breaking story from the Xbox and Bethesda showcase broadcast at Summer Games Fest on June 12, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

