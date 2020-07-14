Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reaches Silver III in League of Legends

Last year, US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, announced that she’d made it to the rank of Silver IV in League of Legends – a pretty big improvement over her Bronze V position the year before. Now, AOC has revealed she’s topped this again – she’s hit Silver III in the MOBA game, and it seems quarantine has helped play a part in the accomplishment.

Ocasio-Cortez’s announced the achievement on Twitter, saying: “My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III”, also clarifying for any followers who might not be familiar with Riot Games’ flagship MOBA that she’s referring to League of Legends. In addition, she’s even shared which LoL Champions and roles she tends to play. “Won my promos on Sona,” she replies to a user asking who her main is, “but I also play Janna, Lux, and Morg.”

“Working on my Lulu, but it’s not ready for prime time yet,” she says, adding that she also sometimes plays enchanter Champ, Soraka, whose “ult is definitely the Medicare for All of the game”. As for her role, she simply explains: “One can say my role is to support the people”, with a little smile emoji.

Silver III is a pretty impressive rank to have achieved in the game as a recreational player, and while it’s not quite in the top tier territory of Master, Grandmaster, and Challenger ranks, according to League of Graphs, the current rank distribution for solo queue indicates only around 8.1% of League players reach that tier.

My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III 😌 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

It turns out AOC isn’t the only League fan in Congress, either. Last year Representative Josh Harder was ranked Platinum, and had a bit of wisdom in mind for his fellow politicians: “Congress might work better if more battles were fought on Summoner’s Rift instead of committee hearings.”

Won my promos on Sona, but I also play Janna, Lux, and Morg. Working on my Lulu, but it’s not ready for prime time yet — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

Check out the LoL patch 10.15 notes to see what’s on the way to the game very soon – and perhaps we’ll see AOC reach Silver II in the not-too-distant-future, too.

Additional reporting by Dustin Bailey.