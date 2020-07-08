League of Legends patch 10.15 notes – Lillia, Spirit Blossom skins, Swain changes, Yone?

Jump To











It’s been a big couple of days for League of Legends. LoL patch 10.14 has landed on the MOBA game’s live servers, the Spirit Blossom skins have been unveiled, and – of course – we’ve got a brand-new Jungler on the way to the game: Lillia. Speaking of those last two points, it’s about time to see what’s in store for LoL patch 10.15 – it’s just hit the PBE, with those shiny new skins and our incoming Champ in tow. Let’s check it all out.

Following recent hints and leaks, Riot Games has now officially revealed Lillia, the Bashful Bloom, as the next LoL Champion. “Hiding just out of sight,” her lore page says, “Lillia now helps people’s dreams be born, drawn forward by glimpses of who they could be, and by what may be trapped beneath their tangles. By helping humans realise their deepest wishes, Lillia realises her own, the bud on her head blooming as she is filled with joy.” You can check out all you need to know about the faun-like Champ, including her abilities and lore, in the Lillia section below.

She arrives alongside the brand-new – and very pretty – Spirit Blossom skin line. First in line for Spirit Blossom skins are Teemo (who also gets a prestige), Thresh, Vayne, and Yasuo.

You can get a good eyeball of these below in the Champion Skins section, along with the announcement teaser clip, which we’ve also included.

But that’s not all – there are already some balance changes on the testing servers for Swain, as well as VFX update for Ahri and Udyr, which Riot’s hoping to post to live in this patch. Nexus Blitz testing also continues this patch.

Plus, some mysterious voice files have popped up that could potentially further stoke rumours that Yone’s League of Legends’ next Champion, too.

Read on to check out the League of Legends patch 10.15 notes in full, and do keep check back as we’ll continue to update them with any and all goodies on the PBE that you’ll want to know ahead of its arrival.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.15 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.15 is due to go live on Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but they usually begin begin at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post exact times here when Riot release them, usually a day before the patch is set to go live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.15 New Champion

Lillia, the Bashful Bloom

Stats:

Base HP: 580

HP per level: 90

HP regen per level: 0.15

Base armour: 20

Armour per level: 4

Mana: 410

Mana per level: 50

HP5: 9

Base AD: 61

AD per level: 3.1

Base MR: 32.1

MR per level: 0.75

Attack range: 325

Attack speed per level: 2.7

Base move speed: 330

Abilities:

Dream-Laden Bough (Passive): “Lillia’s skills apply Dream Dust, dealing 5% max Health magic damage over 3 seconds. “Dream Dust deals a max of [X] damage over the duration to jungle monsters.” (Maximum damage dealt begins at 40 but then scales up to 100 when at level 18).

Blooming Blows (Q): Mana cost is 45 Cooldown is 4 seconds “ Passive : Lillia’s skill hits grant 7%/8%/9%/10%/11% (+[approx. 1% per 100 AP]) move speed for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. “ Active : Lillia whirls her censor, dealing [30/45/60/75/90 (+40% AP)] magic damage plus [30/45/60/75/90 (+40% AP)] true damage at the outer edge.”

Watch Out! Eep! (W): Mana cost is 50 Cooldown is 14/13/12/11/10 seconds “Lillia winds up a huge strike, dealing [70/85/100/115/130 (+30% AP)] magic damage. Enemies in the centre take [210/255/300/345/390 (+90% AP)] damage instead. “Lillia does not dash over terrain with this ability.“

Swirlseed (E) : Mana cost is 70 Cooldown is 12 seconds “Lillia lobs a swirlseed overhead, dealing [70/90/110/130/150 (+40% AP)] magic damage where it lands and revealing and Slowing them by [25%/30%/35%/40%/45%] for 3 seconds. “If no enemies are hit, the seed rolls until it hits an enemy or collides with terrain.”

: Lilting Lullaby (R): Mana cost is 50 Cooldown is 130/110/90 seconds “Lillia causes all enemy champions with Dream Dust to become Drowsy for 1.5 seconds. Afterward, they fall Asleep for [2/2.5/3] seconds. “When awakened by damage, they take an additional [100/150/200 (+30% AP)] magic damage. “Drowsy units are increasingly slowed over the duration, and fall Asleep afterwards. “Asleep units can’t move or act until damaged by an enemy with non-periodic damage.”



Biography:

In the League client, Lillia’s bio says: “Intensely shy, the fae fawn Lillia skittishly wanders Ionia’s forests. Hiding just out of sight of mortals -whose mysterious natures have long captivated, but intimidated, her – Lillia hopes to discover why their dreams no longer reach the ancient Dreaming Tree. She now travels Ionia with a magical branch in hand, in an effort to find people’s unrealised dreams. Only then can Lillia herself bloom and help others untangle their fears to find the sparkle within. Eep!”

You can also find her full online lore page right here, as well as some Champion insights information from Riot in this blog post.

Voiceover:

Here’s Lillia’s English language voiceover (her others can be found right here)

Skins:

Lillia’s release skin is, unsurprisingly, Spirit Blossom Lillia. You can see this, along with Lillia’s Classic skin, in the Champion skins section further down these notes!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.15 Champion Changes

Balance Changes

Swain – changed Stats: Movement speed decreased to 325 from 335 Ravenous Flock (P): Cooldown changed to 10 seconds from 12/9/6 seconds New! This ability now scales alongside CDR Removed – this ability now doesn’t restore mana Death’s Hand (Q): Cooldown decreased to 9/7.5/6/4.5/3 seconds from 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds Angle of ability’s bolt changed to 8 degrees from 10 degrees New! This ability now pierces through enemies Vision of Empire (W): Ability’s range changed to 5500/6000/6500/7000/7500 from 3500 Damage dealt decreased to 80/120/160/200/240 from 100/150/200/250/300 Ability’s mana cost decreased to 70/80/90/100/110 from 70/85/100/115/130 Nevermove (E): Ability’s cooldown changed to 10 seconds from 13/12/11/10/9 seconds Ability’s mana cost decreased to 50 from 60/65/70/75/80 VFX Changes AHRI VFX CHANGES Riot says : “VFX Update aimed at improving gameplay readability and bringing up her VFXs to today’s standards” Base Kit: **BA** – Cleaned up missiles and hit effects.

**Q** – New missiles and hit effects. Now shows the actual hitbox. Healing missiles are now green.

**W** – New fox-fires, missiles and hit effects. Mostly cleaned up and modernized.

**E** – Cleaned up missile, should feel more modern and its hitbox look should be more accurate.

**R** – New cast and ground buff effects. Also new missiles and hit effects.