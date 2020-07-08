League of Legends patch 10.15 notes – Lillia, Spirit Blossom skins, Swain changes, Yone?

It’s been a big couple of days for League of Legends. LoL patch 10.14 has landed on the MOBA game’s live servers, the Spirit Blossom skins have been unveiled, and – of course – we’ve got a brand-new Jungler on the way to the game: Lillia. Speaking of those last two points, it’s about time to see what’s in store for LoL patch 10.15 – it’s just hit the PBE, with those shiny new skins and our incoming Champ in tow. Let’s check it all out.
Following recent hints and leaks, Riot Games has now officially revealed Lillia, the Bashful Bloom, as the next LoL Champion. “Hiding just out of sight,” her lore page says, “Lillia now helps people’s dreams be born, drawn forward by glimpses of who they could be, and by what may be trapped beneath their tangles. By helping humans realise their deepest wishes, Lillia realises her own, the bud on her head blooming as she is filled with joy.” You can check out all you need to know about the faun-like Champ, including her abilities and lore, in the Lillia section below.
She arrives alongside the brand-new – and very pretty – Spirit Blossom skin line. First in line for Spirit Blossom skins are Teemo (who also gets a prestige), Thresh, Vayne, and Yasuo.
You can get a good eyeball of these below in the Champion Skins section, along with the announcement teaser clip, which we’ve also included.
But that’s not all – there are already some balance changes on the testing servers for Swain, as well as VFX update for Ahri and Udyr, which Riot’s hoping to post to live in this patch. Nexus Blitz testing also continues this patch.
Plus, some mysterious voice files have popped up that could potentially further stoke rumours that Yone’s League of Legends’ next Champion, too.
Read on to check out the League of Legends patch 10.15 notes in full, and do keep check back as we’ll continue to update them with any and all goodies on the PBE that you’ll want to know ahead of its arrival.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.15 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME
As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.15 is due to go live on Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but they usually begin begin at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.
We’ll post exact times here when Riot release them, usually a day before the patch is set to go live.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.15 New Champion
Lillia, the Bashful Bloom
- Base HP: 580
- HP per level: 90
- HP regen per level: 0.15
- Base armour: 20
- Armour per level: 4
- Mana: 410
- Mana per level: 50
- HP5: 9
- Base AD: 61
- AD per level: 3.1
- Base MR: 32.1
- MR per level: 0.75
- Attack range: 325
- Attack speed per level: 2.7
- Base move speed: 330
Abilities:
- Dream-Laden Bough (Passive):
- “Lillia’s skills apply Dream Dust, dealing 5% max Health magic damage over 3 seconds.
- “Dream Dust deals a max of [X] damage over the duration to jungle monsters.” (Maximum damage dealt begins at 40 but then scales up to 100 when at level 18).
- Blooming Blows (Q):
- Mana cost is 45
- Cooldown is 4 seconds
- “Passive: Lillia’s skill hits grant 7%/8%/9%/10%/11% (+[approx. 1% per 100 AP]) move speed for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.
- “Active: Lillia whirls her censor, dealing [30/45/60/75/90 (+40% AP)] magic damage plus [30/45/60/75/90 (+40% AP)] true damage at the outer edge.”
- Watch Out! Eep! (W):
- Mana cost is 50
- Cooldown is 14/13/12/11/10 seconds
- “Lillia winds up a huge strike, dealing [70/85/100/115/130 (+30% AP)] magic damage. Enemies in the centre take [210/255/300/345/390 (+90% AP)] damage instead.
- “Lillia does not dash over terrain with this ability.“
- Swirlseed (E):
- Mana cost is 70
- Cooldown is 12 seconds
- “Lillia lobs a swirlseed overhead, dealing [70/90/110/130/150 (+40% AP)] magic damage where it lands and revealing and Slowing them by [25%/30%/35%/40%/45%] for 3 seconds.
- “If no enemies are hit, the seed rolls until it hits an enemy or collides with terrain.”
- Lilting Lullaby (R):
- Mana cost is 50
- Cooldown is 130/110/90 seconds
- “Lillia causes all enemy champions with Dream Dust to become Drowsy for 1.5 seconds. Afterward, they fall Asleep for [2/2.5/3] seconds.
- “When awakened by damage, they take an additional [100/150/200 (+30% AP)] magic damage.
- “Drowsy units are increasingly slowed over the duration, and fall Asleep afterwards.
- “Asleep units can’t move or act until damaged by an enemy with non-periodic damage.”
Biography:
In the League client, Lillia’s bio says: “Intensely shy, the fae fawn Lillia skittishly wanders Ionia’s forests. Hiding just out of sight of mortals -whose mysterious natures have long captivated, but intimidated, her – Lillia hopes to discover why their dreams no longer reach the ancient Dreaming Tree. She now travels Ionia with a magical branch in hand, in an effort to find people’s unrealised dreams. Only then can Lillia herself bloom and help others untangle their fears to find the sparkle within. Eep!”
You can also find her full online lore page right here, as well as some Champion insights information from Riot in this blog post.
Voiceover:
Here’s Lillia’s English language voiceover (her others can be found right here)
Skins:
Lillia’s release skin is, unsurprisingly, Spirit Blossom Lillia. You can see this, along with Lillia’s Classic skin, in the Champion skins section further down these notes!
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.15 Champion Changes
Balance Changes
Swain – changed
- Stats:
- Movement speed decreased to 325 from 335
- Ravenous Flock (P):
- Cooldown changed to 10 seconds from 12/9/6 seconds
- New! This ability now scales alongside CDR
- Removed – this ability now doesn’t restore mana
- Death’s Hand (Q):
- Cooldown decreased to 9/7.5/6/4.5/3 seconds from 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds
- Angle of ability’s bolt changed to 8 degrees from 10 degrees
- New! This ability now pierces through enemies
- Vision of Empire (W):
- Ability’s range changed to 5500/6000/6500/7000/7500 from 3500
- Damage dealt decreased to 80/120/160/200/240 from 100/150/200/250/300
- Ability’s mana cost decreased to 70/80/90/100/110 from 70/85/100/115/130
- Nevermove (E):
- Ability’s cooldown changed to 10 seconds from 13/12/11/10/9 seconds Ability’s mana cost decreased to 50 from 60/65/70/75/80
VFX Changes
**Q** – New missiles and hit effects. Now shows the actual hitbox. Healing missiles are now green.
**W** – New fox-fires, missiles and hit effects. Mostly cleaned up and modernized.
**E** – Cleaned up missile, should feel more modern and its hitbox look should be more accurate.
**R** – New cast and ground buff effects. Also new missiles and hit effects.
UDYR VFX CHANGES
“VFX Update aimed at modernizing this old champion’s feel while improving his gameplay readability. Spirit Guard Udyr only received updates to his abilities.”
Base Kit:
**P** – New movement speed boost effect.
**BA** – New hit effect.
**Q** – New transform effect and overhead symbol. Tiger form has a new DoT effect.
**W** – New transform effect and overhead symbol. Turtle form has new heal and shield effects.
**E** – New transform effect and overhead symbol. Bear form has a new stun effect.
**R** – New transform effect and overhead symbol. Phoenix has new AOE and cone effects.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.15 NEW SKINS
Champion Skins
CLASSIC LILLIA, The Bashful Bloom
Here’s the CLASSIC LILLIA splash art:
Spirit Blossom Lillia
Here’s the SPIRIT BLOSSOM LILLIA splash art:
SPIRIT BLOSSOM TEEMO
“A trickster spirit and a child of the forest, Teemo is famed across Ionia as the embodiment of nature… though his more onerous accolade is the king of pranks. A consummate gadfly and lover of all things annoying, his exploits in tricking mortals have graced the pages of Ionian history for hundreds of years.”
Here’s the SPIRIT BLOSSOM TEEMO splash art:
Here’s the SPIRIT BLOSSOM TEEMO PRESTIGE splash art (the skin’s not on the PBE just yet, so keep checking back):
SPIRIT BLOSSOM THRESH – legendary – 1820 RP
Here’s the SPIRIT BLOSSOM THRESH splash art:
Spirit Blossom Vayne – 1350 RP
“Vayne came from a lost clan of monster hunters, annihilated to the last when the primordial demon of pain chanced upon their hidden village. Unable to let go, and doomed to her own obsessions for eternity, she hunts the creature without end, always unable to catch it.”
Here’s the SPIRIT BLOSSOM VAYNE splash art:
Spirit Blossom Yasuo – 1350 RP
Here’s the SPIRIT BLOSSOM YASUO splash art:
Nexus Blitz
Ok, let’s try this again! Since PBE is ACTUALLY deploying today, here’s the design changelist for Nexus Blitz! See y’all in game! pic.twitter.com/r7QgYTjiee
— Black Lives Matter (@itslowbo) July 7, 2020
Yone?
As spotted by Surrenderat20, some Thresh voice files have popped up on the PBE, which are number variants of ‘First Encounter 3D Yone Skin’. Hmm. Could Yone become the next League of Legends Champion to follow Lillia? It’s far from certain, but they could support rumours that Yasuo’s (seemingly deceased) brother could be on the way to the game at some point.
That’s all we’ve got for League of Legends patch 10.15 right now, but do keep checking back over the next couple of weeks, as a bunch more Champion balance changes are likely to land for some tweaking and tinkering.
Also go take a good look at LoL patch 10.14 to see what’s just arriving in the live game right as of, well, right now, along with our LoL tier list which has all you need to now about the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role as of the latest patch.