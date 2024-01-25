Only one League of Legends flash key is truly correct, Riot says

Is flash on ‘D’ or ‘F’ in League of Legends? Surely it’s on F, I hear you cry – F is for ‘flash,’ after all. But no, my friend, if you are in any way a normal human being it is most certainly on D. But, of course, that’s just my opinion. What’s Riot’s?

In the myriad hotfixes that accompanied the MOBA‘s latest patch, one eagle-eyed League of Legends player has noticed that Riot appears to hint that flash (that life-saving summoner spell) is, in fact, on F.

“Fixed a bug that caused players to be able to flash out of grounded zones they had teleported onto if they were spamming the flash key, F,” reads the hotfix. Therefore, it looks like Riot believes that flash does, indeed, reside on F. I can feel my soul being crushed as I type.

However, in response to a Reddit thread highlighting this, Riot Games developer ‘HuntedFork’ comments that this is, indeed, an error, and that flash is, in fact, supposed to be on D. “Here to officially confirm that D is the correct key,” they write, putting a smile back on this writer’s face.

Now, I could go on all day about why HuntedFork is, indeed, correct – I’ve written a lot of League of Legends opinion pieces, maybe this’ll be the next one. However, I will concede that it is, obviously, down to personal preference – although, T1’s Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok does use F, so maybe, just maybe…

Other changes in League of Legends patch 14.2 include nerfs to some of the strongest burst items, which is great. It does, however, completely negate the OP dual support item strat that a lot of bot duos were using to survive being one-shot by a roaming Fizz, which, well, isn’t so great.

