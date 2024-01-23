If you are an ADC main, you’ve likely been praying for (but also dreading) League of Legends patch 14.2. The good news is that some of the most offensive burst items like Bloodsong and Stormsurge are getting hit with some pretty heavy nerfs. But, on the flip side, the OP dual support item strat that’s one of the only methods I’ve found of surviving burst damage has also been completely negated.

If you’ve played any games during League of Legends Season 14, you will have most likely run into a roaming mid lane assassin that can one-shot you with just a few items and a dream. As a longtime League of Legends player, it’s definitely the wildest I’ve ever seen the meta, with champion health bars popping left, right, and center.

Riot, however, is aware of all this, and has taken several steps to try and nerf some of the MOBA‘s most offensive items – specifically Bloodsong and Stormsurge. As a Senna main, the former one hurts me a little, but man am I glad to see Stormsurge take an arrow to the knee.

But let’s start with Bloodsong. The lethality support item’s Exposed Weakness damage has been decreased from 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) to 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged), meaning that the debuff it applies to enemies is a little less. As a result, your carries won’t be able to burst them down as easily.

With Stormsurge, Riot’s goal is “looking to decrease its scaling/multiplicative snowballing power via the AP ratio while maintaining the item as a good early power spike.” As a result, AP has been reduced from 100 to 90, and Squall (the item’s lightning strike passive) now deals 10% less AP damage during melee, and 7.5% less at range.

As for the promised dual support nerf (shakes fist), World Atlas has a new passive called ‘one at a time.’ Originally, if you bought World Atlas you could kill eight minions in the first five minutes before their gold decreased by 80%. After that, killing four minions every minute would lead to another decrease.

However, if more than one person buys the support item now, that eight minion cap now applies to everyone. So, if your support kills four, and the ADC kills four, minion gold decreases. Imagine that, but across the entire team.

The new passive reads: “The gold penalty now applies globally to anyone who has a support item in their inventory. Additionally, every champion with a support item now contributes towards hitting the minion penalty,” with Riot stating that it “should effectively eliminate the viability of doubling up on support items and the gold they give.” RIP Senna Tahm Kench, I’ll miss you.

Of course, there’s a lot more in the full patch notes, including much needed nerfs to Blitzcrank, Fizz, and Teemo, and some buffs to Camille, Illaoi, and Hwei. The standouts, though, are the huge buffs to both Ezreal and Karma, that I think might just spark the return of the infamous Karma/Ezreal bot duo. As a Karma player, I’m pretty happy with that.

League of Legends 14.2 skins

And, of course, with a new patch comes new skins. We have the first run of Heavenscale skins, as well as the all-new Primal Ambush ones, Forseen (‘old man’) Yasuo, and the Three Honors Akshan skin.

Below is a list of all of the new skins and chromas dropping with League of Legends patch 13.2:

Skins

Forseen Yasuo

Heavenscale Smolder

Primal Ambush Riven

Primal Ambush Sivir

Primal Abush Talon

Primal Ambush Vi

Three Honors Akshan

Chromas

Forseen Yasuo

Heavenscale Smolder

Primal Ambush Riven

Primal Ambush Sivir

Primal Abush Talon

Primal Ambush Vi

