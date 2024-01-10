League of Legends is getting an old man Yasuo skin, and it’s amazing

Yasuo. The Unforgiven, the king of midlane, the 0/10 powerspike master – League of Legends‘ resident samurai goes by many names (and expletives). While you either love him or hate him, there’s no denying that he’s become an integral part of the LoL ecosystem, and as a result he gets his own battle scene in the Season 14 kick-off cinematic. You may have noticed that he’s looking a little bit different, though, and Riot has confirmed that his new visage is, indeed, being added to the game in the form of an awesome looking skin.

The skin that I have affectionately dubbed ‘old man Yasuo’ in the title for this article is actually called Forseen Yasuo, and while the idea of League of Legends‘ katana-wielding menace as an old man may have given you a giggle, this is one skin you won’t want to miss.

Sporting a silver ponytail, long, wispy eyebrows, and a scruffy beard, Forseen Yasuo is going to be an awesome addition to the MOBA‘s ever-growing cosmetic lineup. Clad in a traditional Japanese hakama and a worn white shirt, he crouches, sword in its defensive position, behind his iconic Wind Wall.

Former League of Legends executive producer Jeremy ‘Brightmoon’ Lee once told me that the Wind Wall is the “most powerful ability in the game,” so I’m happy it’s getting the recognition that it deserves.

More generally, though, I’m happy to see a return to a grittier, less Disney-style version of League of Legends. While I’ll admit that I swoon over Spirit Blossom and Battle Boss Yasuo, this older, rugged version certainly has a charm to it.

Aging a champion is a far cry from the youthful sprightliness of Star Guardian and K/DA, and, in many ways, could be considered a move to make the champion ‘uglier.’ It’s a risk, sure, but it’s one that I think has paid off. I mean, you’ve heard of the term ‘silver fox,’ right?

Between Forseen Yasuo and the new League of Legends Season 14 cinematic, I’m feeling pretty excited about this year – even if I still have my reservations. And, of course, there’s all of the new League of Legends Season 14 changes to take into account, too, so make sure you check out the latest round of LoL patch notes so that you know what to expect.

