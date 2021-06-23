League of Legends patch 11.14 notes – Ruined and Sentinel skins

Jump To

We’re now well into the second half of the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule. League of Legends patch 11.13 has landed, bringing heaps of Champion and item changes, alongside a little rework for Tahm Kench. When one patch cycle ends, though, another one begins. We now have an idea what’s coming in patch 11.14, so let’s take a peek at what’s there, shall we?

The big focus of the patch right now is an upcoming event called Rise of the Sentinels, which is coming next month when this patch goes live. In terms of story, it’s all about a big blowout between the Ruined King and Sentinels of Light, but what we’ve got to tide us over until then are some cool skins – looking good is important, you know? We’ve got Sentinel skins for Diana, Olaf, Riven, and more. We even have one Ruined skin for Pantheon.

As is often the case this early into a new patch cycle, though, there are no Champion, item, or rune balance changes on the PBE to eyeball just yet, but do keep checking back on these notes each day as a bunch will likely appear soon. We’ll be sure to post everything you need to know right here.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s in store for Lol patch 11.14 (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.14 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.14 is due to go live on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

Champion Skins

Ruined Pantheon

Here’s some RUINED PANTHEON art, as shared by Riot on Twitter:

Ascended Pantheon Prestige Edition – 2000 Event Tokens



Here’s a picture of the skin in action:

Sentinel Diana

Here’s some SENTINEL DIANA art, as shared by Riot on Twitter:

Sentinel Irelia – 1350 RP

Here’s some SENTINEL IRELIA art, as shared by Riot on Twitter:

Sentinel Olaf

Here’s some SENTINEL OLAF art, as shared by Riot on Twitter:

Sentinel Riven – 1350 RP

Here’s some SENTINEL RIVEN art, as shared by Riot on Twitter:

Sentinel Vayne – 1820 RP (Legendary)

Here’s some SENTINEL VAYNE art, as shared by Riot on Twitter:

Those are all the notes for LoL patch 11.14 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival and the Rise of the Sentinels event.

If you fancy some more LoL content, take a peek at our sister site The Loadout’s League of Legends ranks guide for some pointers on how to work your way up those ladders.