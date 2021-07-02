League of Legends gets its big 2021 summer event next week

League of Legends’ big summer event for 2021 is just around the corner. The latest edition of Riot’s LoL Pls video update series has just dropped, and the studio has revealed its flagship MOBA game – as well as the other major titles in the Runeterra universe – will be ushering in Sentinels of Light, an event delving deeper into the warriors’ ongoing fight against Viego, the Ruined King.

With champion Viego’s arrival back in January, Senna and Lucian were defeated and since then the Ruined King’s power has been creeping in, threatening to bring, well, ruin to Runeterra. “Starting next week, we’ll follow the rise of the Sentinels as they band together with new and familiar faces against Viego, and make a last stand” to save their world, gameplay producer Jessica ‘Safelocked’ Nam explains (below).

The event will span all of Riot’s games, Nam says, and will be a more immersive, interactive affair in a vein something like last year’s Spirit Blossom festival, which let players forge deeper relationships with champions and work their way through missions.

It’s not clear just yet what form the event will take just yet, but Nam says Riot will be doing something “similar” to Spirit Blossom with Sentinels of Light. It’ll also be “based in core, canonical lore”, with “every skin, story, and moment you experience” in League “moving the story of Runeterra and its champions forward”.

The dev explains that this won’t be the blueprint for all of League’s big, in-game events in the future – rather, each year will see the studio take the events in different directions to make them their own distinct experiences.

Additionally, the clip discusses a new game mode called Ultimate Spellbook that’s all about creating bonkers combos, as well as new skins and thematics coming down the pipeline. For example, the Space Groove line really struck a chord with fans, so the studio will be “revisiting” this in the future, and likewise, people just love the bee-themed looks, so more of those will be coming up, too. Lunar Beasts, though, sadly didn’t hit as well as the studio had hoped so next year there’ll be an entirely new skinline coming to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

For the full rundown, you can check out the LoL Pls clip above, and be sure to take a look at our League of Legends patch 11.14 notes to see what’s coming up hot from the PBE next week.