League of Legends patch 11.9 notes – DWG, Conqueror skins, Kog’Maw VFX update

Spring is in full swing, League of Legends fans, and a new patch is rolling in. League of Legends patch 11.8 has left the PBE to make its debut on the live Rift, with new champion Gwen, a raft of balance changes, and new Dragonslayer and Blackfrost skins in tow. Now, it’s 11.9’s turn for a round of testing, so let’s see what’s coming.

First up, those Damwon Gaming/DWG Worlds skins Riot unveiled on social media have now hit the testing grounds, which means all-new looks for Jhin, Kennen, Leona, Nidalee, and Twisted Fate inspired by the winning team. The skin line for the five lucky League of Legends champions has a fantasy warrior aesthetic with icy blue and silver colours, and looks pretty striking. Oh, and we’ve got two new Conqueror skins on the way for Jax, too – a regular and prestige edition. You can check all these out in the champion skins section below.

As is usual when a new patch hits the PBE, there aren’t many balance changes up for testing just yet. But, be sure to keep checking back over the fortnight as we’ll keep it updated with everything getting buffed, nerfed, and tweaked in the coming patch in the balance changes section below.

Anyway, that’s enough from us – on with the show. Here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.9 notes based on what’s getting tested on the PBE right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!).

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.9 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.9 is due to go live on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here closer to launch when Riot confirms them.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.9 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

Item Changes

Sunfire Aegis Effects: Immolate – damage dealt to monsters has increased to 150% from 100%

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.9 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

New Champion Skins

CONQUEROR JAX – LEGACY SKIN

KOG’MAW VFX UPDATE

As Oliver ‘Beardilocks’ McDonald recently explained on Twitter, “everyone’s favourite void pupper, Kog’Maw” is getting a VFX update soon! The champ’s now come to the PBE for a longer period of testing, and you can get an idea of what Riot’s got planned via the dev’s tweets below:

Many of his skins are just 520 or 975, but since they all had custom recolors when he was in W, I went through and made them all feel much more empowered.

As a reminder, we don't add unique VFX to anything less than a 1350, unless it already had some. pic.twitter.com/qQRElFEsPu — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 8, 2021

Since Lion Dance Kog’Maw WAS a 1350, I made sure he got a unique E effect. He now spits up a big ball of goopy fireworks that rolls at you pic.twitter.com/COyyzdA818 — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 8, 2021

Most of his modern skins just got a tidy up, and the R range indicator subtly added, as they were in a pretty good spot pic.twitter.com/Zre3Ewjf92 — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 8, 2021

Pug’Maw’s vfx were all updated to match the new fidelity.

I also added some broken pieces of ball when his ult lands, as it was weird how the ball just disappeared before pic.twitter.com/ljZovjOWRe — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 8, 2021

Ok, Reindeer kog got a SIMPLE recolor. As a 975, he is viable for recoloring of his VFX. This may include some MINOR texture swaps. I know that I could go crazy and make this a full blown holiday skin, but that is not the goal for a 975 that most people can't buy anyway pic.twitter.com/n1pwD76F4m — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 12, 2021

Here's the SIMPLE VFX RECOLOR for Deep Sea Kog'maw. To reiterate – as a 975 he is able to receive a basic VFX recolor. I went with a kind of "Dark Waters" sea colored vibe. pic.twitter.com/HtnfDSL9W7 — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 12, 2021

