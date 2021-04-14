League of Legends patch 11.9 notes – DWG, Conqueror skins, Kog’Maw VFX update

League of Legends' 11.9 patch brings the DWG Worlds skins plus a Conqueror look for Jax, including a prestige

Spring is in full swing, League of Legends fans, and a new patch is rolling in. League of Legends patch 11.8 has left the PBE to make its debut on the live Rift, with new champion Gwen, a raft of balance changes, and new Dragonslayer and Blackfrost skins in tow. Now, it’s 11.9’s turn for a round of testing, so let’s see what’s coming.

First up, those Damwon Gaming/DWG Worlds skins Riot unveiled on social media have now hit the testing grounds, which means all-new looks for Jhin, Kennen, Leona, Nidalee, and Twisted Fate inspired by the winning team. The skin line for the five lucky League of Legends champions has a fantasy warrior aesthetic with icy blue and silver colours, and looks pretty striking. Oh, and we’ve got two new Conqueror skins on the way for Jax, too – a regular and prestige edition. You can check all these out in the champion skins section below.

As is usual when a new patch hits the PBE, there aren’t many balance changes up for testing just yet. But, be sure to keep checking back over the fortnight as we’ll keep it updated with everything getting buffed, nerfed, and tweaked in the coming patch in the balance changes section below.

Anyway, that’s enough from us – on with the show. Here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.9 notes based on what’s getting tested on the PBE right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!).

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.9 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.9 is due to go live on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here closer to launch when Riot confirms them.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.9 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

Item Changes

Sunfire Aegis

Effects:
Immolate – damage dealt to monsters has increased to 150% from 100%

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.9 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

New Champion Skins

CONQUEROR JAX – LEGACY SKIN
YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the CONQUEROR JAX splash art:

CONQUEROR JAX – PRESTIGE EDITION

YouTube Thumbnail

There’s no CONQUEROR JAX PRESTIGE EDITION splash art just yet, but keep checking back!

DWG JHIN – 1350 RP – LEGACY SKIN

YouTube Thumbnail

PBE Bugs & Feedback Thread: DWG Jhin! from LeaguePBE

DWG KENNEN – 1350 RP – LEGACY SKIN

YouTube Thumbnail

PBE Bugs & Feedback Thread: DWG Kennen from LeaguePBE

DWG LEONA – 1350 RP – LEGACY SKIN

YouTube Thumbnail

PBE Bugs & Feedback Thread: DWG Leona from LeaguePBE

DWG NIDALEE – 1350 RP – LEGACY SKIN

YouTube Thumbnail

PBE Bugs & Feedback Thread: DWG Nidalee! from LeaguePBE

DWG TWISTED FATE – 1350 RP – LEGACY SKIN

YouTube Thumbnail

PBE Bugs & Feedback Thread: DWG Twisted Fate from LeaguePBE

Here’s the shared DWG JHIN, KENNEN, LEONA, NIDALEE, and TWISTED FATE splash art:

Here are Riot’s skin previews of the new skins:

And, as Riot has explained on social media, the Conqueror Jax and DWG skins this patch will be Legacy skins – but we’ll have to wait a little longer for more details on this:

KOG’MAW VFX UPDATE

As Oliver ‘Beardilocks’ McDonald recently explained on Twitter, “everyone’s favourite void pupper, Kog’Maw” is getting a VFX update soon! The champ’s now come to the PBE for a longer period of testing, and you can get an idea of what Riot’s got planned via the dev’s tweets below:

That’s all there is for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.9 notes right now, but keep heading back to this page over the patch’s two-week-long testing cycle as we’ll keep it updated with all the changes hitting the PBE ahead of the update’s live debut. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to Riot’s MOBA, that is? Of course you do.

We also have a handy guide to the best League of Legends champions to play if you’re a beginner and keen to get into the game, while our sister site The Loadout has a League of Legends ranks guide if you’re on the lookout for tips on how to work your way up those ladders.

