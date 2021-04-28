League of Legends patch 11.10 notes – Arcana skins, animation updates

Jump To



Another Wednesday, another League of Legends patch full of new champion skins, balance changes, and other goodies for Riot Games’ flagship MOBA game. League of Legends patch 11.9 has rolled out to live, ushering in those new DWG and Conqueror skins and a whole bunch of champion changes – so, now it’s time to see what’s headed League’s way with update 11.10.

First up, we’ve got some new Arcana skins on the way this patch, which you might have seen a glimpse of on League’s social media channels. Four lucky champs are getting Arcana styles for 11.10 – Camille, Lucian, Tahm Kench, and Xerath – so good news if you’re a main for any of these. They’re pretty striking, with rich gold, red, and gold tones across the board, and a mystical aesthetic that gives the champions a whole new vibe. You can check these out in the champion skins section in the notes below.

As for balance changes, there aren’t any to check out on the PBE just yet as the patch has only just hit the game’s testing grounds. But, we can expect to see the update’s tweaks arrive for their round of tinkering and checking very soon, so keep checking back on these notes.

We’ve also got some updates for “a handful of champions” this patch, giving their animations a dash of new tech, which you can see in the miscellaneous section below.

Now, without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.10 notes based on what’s up for testing on the PBE right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.10 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.10 is due to go live on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here when Riot confirms them closer to launch.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.10 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet! But keep checking back as we’ll likely see some arrive very soon.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.10 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

New Champion Skins

ARCANA CAMILLE – 1350 RP

Here’s the ARCANA CAMILLE splash art:

ARCANA LUCIAN – 1350 RP

Here’s the ARCANA LUCIAN splash art:

ARCANA TAHM KENCH – 1350 RP

Here’s the ARCANA TAHM KENCH splash art:

ARCANA XERATH – 1350 RP

Here’s the ARCANA XERATH splash art:

Here are Riot’s PBE previews of the new Arcana skins from social media:

PBE Preview Arcana Edition! ✨ Say hello to Arcana Xerath, Lucian, Camille & Tahm Kench! 💥 pic.twitter.com/xp2R4oRgY2 — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) April 27, 2021

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.10 MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES

Here are some tweaks coming to a few of League’s champions, giving their animations a fresh lick of paint:

Here’s Twitch on the live server right now for comparison. pic.twitter.com/Z4lRw3YBda — Tom (@Tom_Anim) April 27, 2021

All skins have tweaks to ensure we avoid clipping but Pickpocket is my favorite. I loosened up his tail and let it bend further to feel nice and fluffy soft. pic.twitter.com/OFcMAY0uVZ — Tom (@Tom_Anim) April 27, 2021

Twitch’s is by far the most visible one but here’s Karthus with it on his two back tassels. pic.twitter.com/qH2dhY0TzW — Tom (@Tom_Anim) April 27, 2021

Sejuani’s mount only has a tail on base and two skins but now the tail drags a little behind. (The tech does not work for her mace, sorry) pic.twitter.com/3rdDmNRMGx — Tom (@Tom_Anim) April 27, 2021

None of this is intended to be a big change. Just doing my best to help keep older champions up to date!

I hope in the future we can reduce the tech’s limitations and apply it to more! — Tom (@Tom_Anim) April 27, 2021

That’s all we’ve got for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.10 notes for now, but keep checking back on these notes over the patch’s two-week-long testing cycle – we’ll make sure we include all the changes you’ll want to know about ahead of the update’s live debut. Assuming you want to know what’s headed to Riot’s MOBA next, that is? Of course you do.

