The League of Legends patch 13.18 patch notes are here, and they are an absolute godsend. If you’re sick of getting absolutely obliterated by Jarvan and Rell, then I have good news for you: the MOBA‘s two tyrannical jungle terrors are taking some much needed nerfs – especially after Rell’s dominance in numerous League of Legends pro tournaments.

I watched the LEC finals this weekend, and I know just how powerful Rell is. According to Games of Legends she netted 17 bans during the LEC Finals, and when she wasn’t banned she was being played. Yes, Rell was present or banned in every single match of the LEC Finals.

Patch 13.18 looks to finally end her reign of terror, however, with nerfs aimed mainly at her cutting down her support prowess. However, as Riot mentions, these will likely have an impact on how she performs in the jungle, too, so bear that in mind.

The bonus movement speed granted by her Full Tilt (E) has been cut – both when approaching champions and moving away from them. Hopefully this means that she won’t be able to swoop in, deal a ton of damage, and then ride back out into the sunset anymore.

The full changes are:

Bonus Movement Speed (Away from Enemies): 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% -> 12/14/16/18/20%

Bonus Movement Speed (Towards Enemies): 30/35/40/45/50% -> 24/28/32/36/40%

Over in Demacia, however, Jarvan IV reigns supreme – pun entirely intended. While he goes through phases of being good then, well, not so good, he’s become a bit of a nightmare following the changes to Spear of Shojin and Goredrinker in patch 13.17.

As a result, his passive now grants less physical damage per champion health, meaning he hopefully won’t be melting health bars as quickly:

Additional Physical Damage on Basic Attacks: 8% of target’s current health -> 6% of target’s current health

The full patch notes for LoL’s 13.19 update can be found here, and, much to my delight, there are buffs to my all-time favorite champion, Senna. Jungle Gwen (Gwungle), Irelia, Kennen, and Thresh all get some love, too, while Kayn, Tryndamere, and Xayah all join Rell and Jarvan on the chopping block.

There’s also the all-new Street Demons skinline for new vampiric menace, Briar, as well as Brand, Dr. Mundo, Neeko, Rengar, and Zyra, and the new Mythic skin for Taliya called Crystalis Motus. As an avid fan of Crime City Zyra, that Street Demons skin is an absolute must.

There’s new skins in the LoL Mythic shop, too, but sadly Prestige True Damage Senna isn’t among them. Not to fret, though, I’ll just keep my eye on the list of upcoming League of Legends skins instead – Halloween, after all, is on the horizon.