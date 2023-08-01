League of Legends patch 13.15 is certainly thorough, bringing the much-needed nerfs for Aatrox, buffing up Caitlyn, making Camille more powerful, and also introducing new skins for the MOBA as the Soul Fighter event rolls on. If The Darkin Blade has been ruining your day lately, and you’ve been waiting for League of Legends to redress the balance, this is your lucky patch. Here’s all the League of Legends champions buffs and nerfs in LoL 13.15.

Ok, there’s a lot going on in League of Legends 13.15, with balance changes focused on Summoner’s Rift. Sejuani and Maokai are being knocked down some, while Rell is receiving a few useful quality-of-life changes. Similarly, some of the buffs for Rell have turned out to be a little too strong, so those are being dialled down.

New Soul Fighter skins for Shaco, Evelynn, Gwen, Jhin, and Viego are also on their way, and will launch Thursday, August 3, at 7am PST / 10 am EST / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, and Friday, August 4 at 1am AEDT. Durability for Smite is also being reworked, to change how they interact with pets.

Champion buffs and nerfs

“Currently, Smite has two damage values,” Riot explains, “one for champions and one for everything else. Unfortunately for pet champions – like Annie and Ivern – that ‘everything else’ includes pets who are supposed to live long enough to be useful. Smite all but removing a champion’s ultimate is pretty unfair. We’re electing to make Smite’s interaction with pets the same as it is against the champions who summon them: low damage and, when upgraded, a slow.”

“For ultimate pets themselves, there are a few goals. First, by nerfing Smite against them, they need to become a bit less durable overall as compensation. These changes amount to roughly 5-10% less durability averaged across the game. The second goal is to make ultimate pet health more consistent. At level 6, these pets are too durable for a 1v1 fight but also don’t ramp up for a mid-game team fight at level 9 or 10. By shifting their durability into champion level instead of ultimate rank scaling, these rough edges can be sanded off. Finally, we’re removing some AP scaling from pet durability.”

As well as the changes to Smite, Kai’Sa’s health is being decreased while Taliyah is getting a damage increase to her Q. Maokai’s damage to monsters has been reduced, while Sejuani’s W damage has been turned down a little.

League of Legends patch notes – 13.15 update

There are plenty of changes across the entire roster for LoL 3.15, so let’s get into them.

Champion Buffs

Caitlyn

Passive critical strike chance scaling increased. R critical strike chance additional damage increased.

Passive – Headshot



Critical Strike Rate Coefficient: 1.2 ⇒ 1.3 (Note: this will grant +27 base damage at 100% critical strike chance)

R – Ace in the Hole

Critical Strike Chance to Damage Ratio: 2.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance ⇒ 3.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance

Camille

Attack Damage Growth : 3.5 ⇒ 3.8

R – The Hextech Ultimatum

: 3.5 ⇒ 3.8 Base Bonus Magic Damage per Attack: 5/10/15⇒20/30/40

Gwen

Health Regeneration per 5 seconds : 8.5 ⇒ 9 W – Hallowed Mist

: 8.5 ⇒ 9 Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP) ⇒ 22/24/26/28/30 (+7% AP)

Ivern

W – Brushmaker

Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% of Ivern’s AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of Ivern’s AP)

E – Triggerseed

Shield Strength: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP) ⇒ 85/125/165/205/245 (+50% AP) (Note: this will be a buff until Ivern’s gets 20/40/60/80/100 AP)

R – Daisy!

Duration: 60 seconds ⇒ 45 seconds

Armor and Magic Resistance: 20/50/100 (+5% AP) ⇒ 30-90 (levels 6-18)

Health: 1300/2600/3900 (+50% AP) ⇒ 1000-4400 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (+50% AP) (Note: this is approximately a 5% durability decrease)

Daisy! Attack Damage: 70/100/130 (+30% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130 (+15% AP) (Note: final shockwave damage is unchanged)

Nami

Passive – Surging Tides

Bonus Movement Speed: 90 (+20% AP) ⇒ 100 (+25% AP)Q – Aqua Prison

Magic Damage: 75/130/185/240/295 (+50% AP) ⇒ 90/145/200/255/310 (+50% AP)

Rell

Passive – Break the Mold

Consistency is Key: All spells and auto attacks now apply the damage first, THEN apply the passive. (Note: Previously Q, W2, and R would apply passive, then damage, but E and auto attacks would do the opposite.)

Q – Shattering Strike

Q Flash Interaction: Q maintains the original target location after flashing ⇒ Q maintains the absolute direction after flashing. (Note: This should feel more intuitive and in line with expected outcomes.)

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up

QoL Change: Increased dash speed before the flip once she’s locked onto a target. This should both solve some bugs and make the ability feel quicker and more responsive.

Monster Mounting Maneuver: Fixed a bug that was causing Rell’s W – Mount Up to not apply bonus damage to Epic monsters.

Taliyah

Q – Threaded Volley

Magic Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+50% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP)

E – Unraveled Earth

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds

Damage to Monsters Modifier: 150% ⇒ 175%

Yasuo

Passive – Way of the Wanderer

Shield Strength: 125-600 (based on level) ⇒ 125-600 (now mirrors base stat scaling)

Yone

Q – Mortal Steel

Shield Strength: 45-65 (based on level) (+65% bonus AD) ⇒ 60-80 (based on level) (+75% bonus AD)

Champion Nerfs

Aatrox

Q – The Darkin Blade

First Cast Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/70/80/90/100% AD) ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/67.5/75/82.5/90% AD) (Note: The second cast of Q will still deal 25% more than base damage and the third cast will still deal 50% more.)

Kai’Sa

Base Stats

Base Health: 670 ⇒ 640

Q – Icathian Rain

Damage per Missile: 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 20% AP)

Maximum Single-Target Damage (Unevolved): 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+67.5% AP) ⇒ 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+45% AP)

Maximum Single-Target Damage (Evolved): 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+112.5% AP) ⇒ 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+75% AP)

W – Void Seeker

Cooldown Reduction after Evolution: 77% ⇒ 75% (Note: this is functionally an 8.7% cooldown increase on hit)

Maokai

Q – Bramble Smash

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 100/120/140/160/180 ⇒ 80/100/120/140/160

Sejuani

W – Winter’s Wrath

Initial Cast Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health)

Second Cast Damage: 30/70/110/150/190 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health) ⇒ 20/60/100/140/180 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health)

Shyvana

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 per level ⇒ 3 per level

Health Growth: 109 per level ⇒ 104 per level

League of Legends patch 13.15 skins

Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Evelynn

Soul Fighter Gwen

Soul Fighter Jhin

Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Viego

If you want to know more, take a look at our LoL tier list to get the very best champions. You can also find out about the other upcoming League of Legends skins that are on their way.