League of Legends Worlds song ‘Take Over’ premieres with anime-style video

League of Legends Worlds 2020 song ‘Take Over’ has just been unveiled in a live YouTube premiere. Featuring artists Jeremy McKinnon (lead vocalist from band A Day To Remember), MAX, and Henry, the hip-hop-pop track follows a similar theme to recent years’ Worlds tunes, with an action-packed, animated video.

This year’s Worlds song has been unveiled with an anime-style official music video, which features some of the MOBA game’s pro esports players, like Gao ‘Tian’ Tian-Liang from FunPlus Phoenix and T1’s Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, recreated in the clip’s art style. The song – which you can check out below – debuts just over a week before this year’s League of Legends Worlds championship kicks off.

It also follows the tradition of a big tie-in tune released each year to celebrate the biggest annual event in the LoL calendar. In the past two years, for example, we got ‘Giants’ by True Damage and ‘Pop/Stars’ by K/DA, which have had over 115 million and 373 million views on their official music clips, respectively, as of this story. Phwoar.

Riot Games announced around this time last month that the League Worlds 2020 tunes were in the works, following an esports-themed songwriting camp packed with Universal Music Publishing Group artists and writers the two companies held. From that event, a batch of six tunes were crafted to then be produced for use during the LoL Worlds 2020.

The League of Legends Worlds championship 2020 group draw has been announced this week, and you haven’t got long to wait to catch the action – the event starts on September 25. Whether there’ll be some kind of live performance of the track, similar to those at previous years’ tournaments, we’ll just have to wait and see – though the theme ‘take over’ suggests we may well do.