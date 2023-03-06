League of Legends Milio release date, abilities, and lore

The League of Legends Milio release date is right around the corner, and we have a rundown of everything you need to know, including his abilities and background lore. It’s been a while since Riot has graced the League of Legends community with a new enchanter support champion; a true team player who exists to enrich the lives of everyone around him – unless you’re on the opposite team, that is.

The free PC game has had a lot of new champion releases over the past two years, from the top lane bruiser K’Sante to the moodiest little mid laner, Vex. It’s been a long time, however, since we got a true support character in the popular MOBA – something that the release of Milio is going to rectify. This young boy from Ixtal has managed to master the fire axiom, which he can use to aid his team through range-extending abilities and a game-changing ult.

LoL Milio release date

While champion releases are always subject to change, the Milio release date for the PBE is currently set for March 7, with a full release slated for March 22.

LoL Milio abilities

Milio has a simple, but effective kit. He can shield allies, speed them up, extend their range, and even add a burn to their attacks. He also has a small amount of crowd control, so keeping your bottom lane partner alive shouldn’t be a problem. Milio’s abilities are:

Fired Up! (Passive): Milio’s abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target.

Milio’s abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target. Ultra Mega Fire Kick (Q): Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact.

Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact. Cozy Campfire (W): Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point.

Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point. Warm Hugs (E): Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed.

Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed. Breath of Life (R): Milio unleashes a wave of soothing flames that heal and remove crowd control effects from allies in range.

LoL Milio lore

Hailing from a remote village on the border of Ixtal, Milio seeks to restore the good name of his family, after they were exiled generations ago. He is a good-natured young boy, whose positive outlook on the world has allowed him to master the fire axiom. While many people see fire as a destructive force, Milio only sees the healing nature of flames; a warm campfire, the ability to create wondrous meals, and life that grows from the ashes.

It’s tough to see where League of Legends Milio will fit into the meta, and if he’ll find himself at the top of the LoL tier list, but it’s refreshing to get such a wholesome champion added to the roster; one that isn’t hell-bent on tearing your opponent’s limb from limb, and one that should be perfect for any newbies out there, alongside those featured in our list of the best LoL champions for beginners. While you patiently wait for the release date, why not check out how much you’ve spent in LoL so far and hope that number won’t shock you too much.