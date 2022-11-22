League of Legends champion Neeko is a tower now, and it’s awful

League of Legends champion Neeko has somehow been transformed into a tower in the Riot Games MOBA, with the game-breaking bug producing some bizarre-looking one-hit kills, while LoL patch 12.22 introduces sweeping changes for preseason 2023.

Neeko’s Inherent Glamour ability normally allows her to take the form of any allied champions, allowing her to use a range of basic attacks until she takes damage, at which point she transforms back to her base appearance. A new League of Legends bug, however, seems to allow Neeko to transform into a turret tower, and inflict massive damage that can often kill enemies in a single hit.

Neeko can now transform into a tower

Every hit insta kills the enemy pic.twitter.com/ajpsc2JzGO — HappyChimeNoises (@HappyChimeNoise) November 22, 2022

Shared by League of Legends streamer HappyChimeNoises, the game-breaking bug has received rapid responses from LoL fans, who have reported encountering tower-Neeko in live, ranked games. “The buff I’ve been waiting for!” one player writes, with another encouraging fellow LoL fans to “try this before it gets patched”. “This is the buff Neeko needs,” a third respondent writes, with another saying they “hope Riot doesn’t fix this until next week. I want to get free LP so bad.”

The next League of Legends patch, 12.23, is scheduled for December 7, so it’s highly likely the Neeko tower bug will be removed then if not before. As Riot Games introduces new changes and mechanics, League of Legends preseason is often a time that sees bugs and exploits emerge. A response from Riot regarding the Neeko tower bug is yet to be issued, but PCGamesN will update this story should the developer release a quick fix.

If you're getting into LoL preseason, this may also be a good time – or perhaps not – to find out how much you've spent on League of Legends, because if Neeko is turning into a one-shot tower these days, you might want to have to cash put aside to pick up some new gear.