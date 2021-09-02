League of Legends’ new yordle champion Vex has been unveiled

And just like that, Riot Games has unveiled the newest, and probably grumpiest ever, League of Legends champion. Vex, a very gloomy little yordle indeed, has just been revealed on the MOBA game’s Twitter channels, so we’ve got a peek at her splash art and a trailer giving us a flavour of the magic and mischief she’ll be bringing to the live game, presumably pretty soon.

“Colour? Happiness? Caring about stuff? That’s so overrated,” Riot has teased on Twitter along with two-and-a-half minutes of footage of Vex’s first adventures in the Rift. We get a real sense of her style as she, well, essentially runs around battering champions that are just that bit too cheery. Well, we’ve all been there. Vex scurries around moodily, too-long sleeves dragging on the floor, and engulfed by shadow as she spreads her gloom across the battleground.

We also get a bit of a glimpse at her playstyle and abilities. She can fire big projectiles that push through opposing champs, travelling out pretty far into the space ahead of her, and we can also see some kind of big area-of-effect blast that she seems to charge up to make bigger before pulsing it out.

There are some hints about her possible ultimate and some type of mark ‘n’ dash ability, though the details aren’t clear just yet as we don’t have Riot’s rundown of her abilities to check out just yet. For now, take your first look at Vex, the Gloomist, below:

Here’s her splash art:

We know from an earlier Riot dev post that the grumpy little mage “has a big part to play in Viego’s story, so expect to see her cast a shadow across Runeterra a few months before she finally decides to get out of bed and begrudgingly deal with all the colours on Summoner’s Rift”. So, in one way or another, it looks like we’ll see Vex feature in League’s ongoing story about the Ruined King soon.

For now, check out our rundown of the hefty pre-Worlds League of Legends patch 11.18 notes to see what’s coming to the Rift very soon.